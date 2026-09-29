Level boarding confirmed for Elizabeth line services at HS2’s Old Oak Common superhub station

Future passengers using Elizabeth line services at HS2’s Old Oak Common in west London will benefit from step free access following agreement between HS2 Ltd, Network Rail, Transport for London and the Department for Transport.

Located between Paddington and Acton Main Line, Old Oak Common will be the 42nd stop on the Elizabeth line and one of the UK’s best-connected stations, with trains serving more than 100 destinations.

The decision follows extensive technical, operational and accessibility work, including consultation with campaign groups, accessibility panels and relevant train operators.

The Department for Transport has approved an exemption from the usual national platform height requirements. This will allow platforms 5 to 8 to be constructed at a height optimised for Elizabeth line trains while complying with applicable accessibility requirements.

The reduction in step and gap between Elizabeth line trains and the platforms will enable many passengers with reduced mobility to board and leave trains independently, without the need for a ramp or staff assistance. Level boarding will also make journeys easier for people travelling with luggage, parents and carers with pushchairs, older passengers and anyone who finds it difficult to negotiate the usual step between a platform and train.

The HS2 platforms at Old Oak Common, located underground, will also be step-free, so passengers interchanging between Elizabeth line and HS2 services will have a seamless and safe step-free journey through the new superhub station.

Under the previous plans, the platforms would have been built to the standard height used across the national rail network, and ramps would have been required to provide step free access to Elizabeth line trains.

The engineering solution was made possible by close collaboration through the new Old Oak Common area delivery model. Established as part of the HS2 Reset, the model brings together key organisations involved in the station’s design, construction and future operation.

Rail Minister, Lord Hendy, said:

“Everyone should be able to travel confidently and independently on our rail network, so I’m delighted that passengers using the Elizabeth line at Old Oak Common will benefit from level boarding and seamless step-free access.

“This is a practical improvement that will make journeys easier for thousands of people and shows what can be achieved when the rail industry works together to put passengers first.”

Mark Wild, HS2 Ltd Chief Executive, said:

“Old Oak Common is set to become one of the best-connected new stations ever built in the UK and delivering step-free access here is vital for passenger safety and accessibility.”

“This engineering solution shows what can be achieved when HS2, Network Rail, Transport for London, the Department for Transport, train operators and accessibility groups work together to prioritise passengers.”

“The new station is projected to boost the west London economy by £10 billion over the next decade. We remain focussed on safely opening the railway from Old Oak Common to Birmingham Curzon Street in 2037 and creating a station that provides better journeys and supports growth for generations to come.”

Rupert Walker, Major Programme Director, Network Rail, said:

“Old Oak Common will be one of the UK’s most important transport interchanges, connecting people to more than 100 destinations across the UK. Making sure customers can move through the station and onto Elizabeth line services as independently and seamlessly as possible has been a key priority for everyone involved.

“By providing level boarding for customers using platforms 5 to 8, we’re making it easier for Elizabeth line customers to travel independently. This means more people will be able to travel with confidence, access new opportunities and benefit from the exceptional connectivity that Old Oak Common will provide.

“This outcome has only been possible through a huge joint effort by teams in HS2, Network Rail, Transport for London, the Department for Transport, train operators and accessibility groups, all working together to create a more accessible railway for everyone.”

Andy Lord, London’s Transport Commissioner, said:

“Elizabeth line passengers are expected to account for around 90 per cent of interchanges at Old Oak Common, so level boarding is vital for the safety and accessibility of our customers.

“The platforms will also be step-free from the street, benefitting local residents as well as those travelling through the station, and supporting the growth in homes planned in the area.

“The solution that has been achieved highlights the importance of collaboration in the rail industry and with stakeholders, and it is fantastic news that Old Oak Common will join the Elizabeth line’s 41 stations that provide step-free access.”

The engineering solution involves lowering the tracks serving platforms 5 to 8 and installing solid concrete slab track through the station rather than ballast.

The platforms will be designed to accommodate a range of passenger and freight services, providing operational flexibility for the railway. Level boarding will, however, only be available to Elizabeth line passengers when services are calling at their usual platforms.

Construction of Old Oak Common’s six underground high-speed platforms has been completed, and work will now begin on the eight conventional platforms at ground level. These will serve the Elizabeth line, Great Western Main Line and Heathrow Express. Economic research published by HS2 last year showed that the arrival of the new station could boost the west London economy by £10 billion over a decade. The research, conducted by Arcadis, found that HS2 could support more than 22,000 homes, 693,000 square metres of commercial floorspace and 18,782 jobs within 1.5 miles of Old Oak Common.

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