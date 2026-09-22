London Councils and Budget 2026: ‘exciting opportunities’ for devolution and growth, but £5.2 billion funding gap ‘looms large’

The prospect of the government devolving more powers and resources could bring “exciting opportunities” to the capital, London Councils has declared.

In its submission to the Autumn Budget, the cross-party group highlights the many priorities boroughs share with the government – including building council housing, helping more Londoners into work and generating good growth in every postcode.

Through more fiscal autonomy for London and local government, boroughs emphasise that faster progress can be made achieving these ambitions.

However, London Councils also warns of a growing funding gap in town hall budgets that threatens to destabilise local services and undermine delivery.

London Councils’ latest analysis of local government finances in the capital forecasts up to a £1.2 billion funding gap this year (2026-27).

London boroughs face a cumulative budget shortfall of £5.2 billion between now and 2030.

Boroughs in the capital remain disproportionately reliant on emergency borrowing to avoid bankruptcy through the government’s Exceptional Financial Support (EFS) scheme. Nine of London’s 33 local authorities receive EFS.

Cllr Stephen Cowan, Chair of London Councils, said:

“The government’s devolution agenda offers exciting opportunities for the capital.

“London is a leading global city and the powerhouse of the UK economy, but granting London more autonomy is critical to sustaining this success.

“Strengthening London boroughs by devolving new fiscal resources would put us in a much stronger position to tackle London’s challenges, grow the economy, and maximise London’s contribution to the public coffers. The benefits would be felt not only by Londoners but by communities around the country.

“Boroughs have a vital role to play, but are too often held back by enormous budget pressures. As we plan how best to invest in local services, to build housing, and to grow our economies, a worsening funding gap looms large over everything we do. For too long, the funding available to us has failed to keep pace with skyrocketing costs and demand for services.

“Everyone knows the local government finance system is broken. The upcoming Budget is an opportunity to help stabilise town hall finances, give boroughs more fiscal tools, and support the local delivery we all want to see.”

Policy priorities to help boost delivery in London

On devolution, boroughs welcome the government’s recognition that strong local authorities are essential to the success of its devolution plans. Boroughs want to play a full and active part in shaping the next stages of London’s devolution journey.

London Councils strongly believes that new fiscal devolution powers must apply to local authorities, with the design of devolved fiscal arrangements in the capital jointly decided between the Mayor and the boroughs.

Boroughs’ fiscal devolution priorities include ensuring local authorities are able to retain and have a say in allocating at least 50% of revenues raised from an overnight visitor levy, retain more revenue from business rates and business rates growth, and ensure involvement in any new devolved income tax arrangements for the capital.

On housing, London boroughs are determined to take the lead in delivering the largest council housing programme since the post-war period. To support this, London Councils is calling for further increases to grant funding, building on the investment previously announced for the Social and Affordable Homes Programme.

With one in 50 Londoners homeless and living in temporary accommodation, the housing crisis is having a devastating impact on individuals but also on borough finances. London boroughs collectively spend £5.5m daily on homelessness provision.

To relieve homelessness pressures, London Councils is seeking an end to the temporary accommodation subsidy gap through a lifting of the freeze on the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rate payable for boroughs’ temporary accommodation costs, as well as an uplift of LHA to the 30th percentile of market rents.

Almost 1.3 million Londoners are economically inactive, so employment and skills are another priority concern for boroughs.

London Councils is asking the government to create a single, multi-year funding pot for all skills and employment support to be co-designed by boroughs alongside the GLA.

London’s five Get Britain Working Trailblazers supported more than 6,000 Londoners in their first year. Boroughs are pushing for guaranteed funding for a third year of the trailblazers so that proven programmes due to end next year are not lost to a funding cliff-edge.

On infrastructure, London Councils highlights the Bakerloo line extension and West London Orbital as priority transport projects.

Boroughs also want London empowered to invest in its own growth by allowing the capital to retain land value uplift generated by infrastructure projects. This would support investment in the next generation of growth-enabling infrastructure.

Funding gap analysis

According to London Councils’ analysis of data supplied by boroughs, London local government faces a cumulative budget shortfall of £5.2 billion between now and 2030 (2026-27 until 2029-30).

This is a worse picture than the £4.7 billion gap identified in October 2025, which itself was more than twice the £2.2 billion shortfall forecast the previous year, showing that the medium-term funding gap is continuing to grow.

In the short-term, London boroughs are grappling with an almost £1.2 billion shortfall in this financial year (2026-27).

Finance pressures are driven by the fast-rising cost of providing services and growing need from vulnerable Londoners. Adults’ and children’s social care, homelessness, and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) services continue to see increasing levels of demand.

Many of these services are statutory, meaning councils have a legal responsibility to provide them. Because local authorities also have a legal duty to balance their budgets (i.e. they cannot carry a deficit into the next financial year), boroughs will need to deliver savings to address this gap or face using their one-time financial reserves.

The government’s 2025 Fair Funding Review improved funding levels for some London boroughs, but saw London’s overall share of national funding for local authorities reduce. After adjusting for inflation, per-capita funding for London boroughs will be almost 17% lower in 2028 than in 2010.

Exceptional Financial Support

London local government is disproportionately reliant on the government’s Exceptional Financial Support (EFS) scheme compared to other English regions. Nine of London’s 33 local authorities currently receive EFS.

London accounts for more than a third of the £1.5 billion received through EFS by local authorities in England.

The EFS framework has been in place since 2020 and enables councils to take emergency loans from the Public Works Loan Board to help address their immediate financial pressures.

Without this support, more councils would effectively have to issue Section 114 notices as they would not be able to balance their budgets. London Councils has described EFS as a misnomer since increasing numbers of boroughs are relying on the emergency borrowing it facilitates. There are serious concerns EFS is burdening councils with further debts and costs to service without enabling them to return their finances to a sustainable footing.

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