MILWAUKEE® M12 FUEL™ scroll shear

MILWAUKEE® continues to expand its M12™ range with the introduction of the new M12 FUEL™ scroll shear, delivering exceptional precision, control, and performance in a compact cordless solution*.
Designed for professionals working with sheet metal, the M12 FUEL™ scroll shear combines an innovative shear head with advanced control features to deliver exceptional cutting accuracy, even in the tightest curves. With a minimum curve radius of just 13 mm, it offers the tightest turning capability of any scroll shear on the market, giving end users the ability to tackle intricate cuts with ease.
Engineered for maximum control, the tool features a 5-step speed mode with auto speed functionality, allowing users to match performance to the application while maintaining smooth, consistent cuts. The auto-control start feature further enhances precision by starting the tool slowly and ramping up to full speed when a cut is detected, improving accuracy and reducing material distortion.
Compact, ergonomic, and lightweight at just 1.29 kg, the M12 FUEL™ scroll shear is designed for all-day comfort and reduced fatigue. Its compact form factor allows for greater manoeuvrability in tight spaces, while maintaining high performance.
The scroll shear is capable of cutting 1.6 mm of mild steel, 1.2 mm of stainless steel, and 2.0 mm of aluminium, delivering clean, burr-free results across a range of applications. A 4-sided cutting blade ensures extended tool life and consistent cutting performance, reducing downtime and improving efficiency on the job.
For added visibility, an integrated LED light illuminates the work area, enabling users to work with greater precision in low-light environments.
MILWAUKEE® is committed to improving productivity by providing performance driven and trade focused solutions so users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. The new M12™ scroll shear is fully compatible with the entire M12™ line, now offering more than 125 power tool solutions.
*M12 FUEL™ power tools are designed, engineered, and built to deliver extreme performance and productivity. All M12 FUEL™ products feature three MILWAUKEE®-exclusive innovations – the POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor, REDLITHIUM™ Battery Pack and REDLINK PLUS™ Intelligence Hardware and Software – that deliver unmatched power, run time and durability on the jobsite. Simply put, M12 FUEL™ tools are the most powerful sub-compact cordless tools in their class.
Specifications
M12 FUEL™ scroll shear
M12 FMS16-522B
- Battery System: M12™
- Blade type : 4-sided cutting blade
- Max sheet thickness steel l 400 N|mm² : 1.6 mm
- Speed settings : 6
- Weight with battery pack [EPTA] : 1.71 kg (M12 HB5)
Kit Includes: (1) M12 FUEL™ FMS16, (1) M12 HB5, (1) M12 HB2.5, (1) C12 C, (1) tool bag
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