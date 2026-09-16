Pluto Finance Hits £1bn Lending Milestone as BTR Investment Expands

Pluto Finance has reached £1 billion of cumulative lending through its flagship institutional lending vehicle, marking a significant milestone for the real estate finance specialist as it continues to support residential development across the UK and Europe.

The milestone comes as Pluto provides development finance for a new Build to Rent scheme in the Midlands, further strengthening its exposure to the living sector at a time when institutional capital continues to play an important role in delivering new rental housing.

Pluto Finance specialises in real estate private credit, providing development, bridging and investment finance across residential and commercial property. Since its formation in 2011, the business has deployed more than £4 billion across over 350 loans and has helped finance the delivery of more than 15,000 new homes.

Its flagship lending strategy has increasingly focused on areas where housing supply remains constrained, providing capital to developers and supporting projects ranging from conventional residential development to purpose-built rental accommodation.

The £1 billion milestone also reflects Pluto’s expansion beyond the UK. The lender now operates across markets including Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, as it develops a broader European real estate finance platform.

Institutional backing has played an important role in that growth. Universities Superannuation Scheme, one of the UK’s largest pension schemes, holds a substantial minority stake in Pluto, while the lender established a strategic partnership with Blackstone in 2025 focused on originating and executing larger mid-market real estate loans across Europe.

For the BTR market, the latest Midlands financing demonstrates the continued role of alternative lenders in unlocking development at a time when construction costs, viability pressures and changing traditional bank lending appetite remain important considerations for developers.

Sustainability is also increasingly embedded within Pluto’s lending strategy. Its Low Carbon Lending Programme provides incentives for developments achieving defined reductions in embodied and operational carbon, while much of its development lending has historically supported brownfield sites and urban regeneration.

The latest BTR development loan therefore forms part of a much wider residential investment strategy, combining institutional capital with development finance to support the delivery of new homes.

With its flagship vehicle now passing £1 billion of cumulative lending and its European operations expanding, Pluto Finance’s latest milestone highlights the growing importance of private credit to the UK’s BTR and wider residential development markets.

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