Prologis completes major life sciences development at Cambridge Biomedical Campus

Prologis has completed 2000 Discovery Drive, a major new speculative life sciences development at Cambridge Biomedical Campus and the latest stage of long-term investment in the campus.

Delivered as part of Phase 2 of Prologis’ expansion at Cambridge Biomedical Campus, 2000 Discovery Drive provides 112,000 sq ft of laboratory and office space across six floors of specialist life sciences facilities.

This first completed building will form GSK’s new 300,00 sq ft R&D centre at Cambridge Biomedical Campus, focused on the company’s research in Oncology, Respiratory, Hepatology, Vaccines and HIV.

Phase 2 represents an investment of $635m (£500m) by Prologis. The completion of 2000 Discovery Drive delivers of Prologis’ commitment to bring forward new infrastructure to support the continued growth of the campus. A semi-sunken CycleParc with a landscaped courtyard provides secure parking for 450 bicycles beneath biodiverse meadow space, forming part of the wider delivery of Phase 2 expansion.

2000 Discovery Drive was delivered with Prologis’ project and delivery partners. SDC acted as main contractor, with Scott Brownrigg as architect, Buro Four as project manager, AECOM as cost consultant, Bidwells as planning consultant, Hoare Lea as MEP and sustainability consultant, and Ramboll as structural engineer.

Paul Weston, Regional Head of Prologis UK: “When we committed to the next phase of Discovery Drive, we said we would invest in and deliver the specialist infrastructure needed to support the continued growth of Cambridge Biomedical Campus. The completion of 2000 Discovery Drive is that commitment becoming reality.



“We took the decision to develop ahead of demand, and the fact that 2000 Discovery Drive will now form part of GSK’s new R&D centre shows why taking that long-term view mattered. This has been a significant project to deliver, and I want to recognise the partners and teams who have helped make it happen.”

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Paul Bristow, said: “The progress made at 2000 Discovery Drive over the last 18 months is exceptional. And now it’s expanding with both 3000 and 4000 Discovery Drive.

“Prologis continue to bring together research, patient care, academia and industry to support the discovery and development of new medicines. And as they welcome GSK to this nearly completed building, they will be further supporting our Local Growth Plan.”

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