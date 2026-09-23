Stepnell completes specialist mortuary facility

Healthcare specialist contractor Stepnell has completed construction of Northamptonshire’s new purpose-built county mortuary, delivering a highly specialised facility that is the first standalone development of its kind in England.

Delivered for West Northamptonshire Council through the council’s framework partnership, the multi-million pound facility at Riverside Business Park has been developed in collaboration with University Hospitals of Northamptonshire NHS Group, Northamptonshire Coroner’s Service, Northamptonshire Police and local funeral directors.

Bringing post-mortem services together under one roof in the county for the first time, the central hub will support coronial and forensic mortuary services across the region, reducing pressure on hospital sites, while also offering capacity to support cases from across the UK and internationally.

Tom Sewell, director at Stepnell, said:

“As the first standalone mortuary of its kind in England, this highly specialised facility demanded exceptional coordination from our healthcare delivery team.

“The project required the seamless integration of complex mortuary systems and advanced scanning technology, alongside the creation of a building that delivers uncompromising technical performance while maintaining dignified spaces for bereaved families.”

Designed with both operational excellence and family experience in mind, the facility includes dedicated viewing and identification rooms, cultural washing facilities and private spaces for bereaved families, helping to create a compassionate and supportive environment during difficult circumstances.

The project presented several construction challenges, including building within a flood zone, protecting nearby wetlands and safely working around overhead power lines, requiring careful planning and close collaboration throughout the programme. Stepnell successfully secured silver in the Considerate Constructors Scheme, meeting the recently strengthened criteria.

Tom added:



“Working closely with West Northamptonshire Council and local project partners, and drawing on the expertise of our nearby Rugby head office, we’ve delivered a facility that will make a real difference to the communities it serves. It will play a vital role in supporting families and professionals through some of the most difficult circumstances.”

Cllr Andrew Last, cabinet member for HR, corporate and regulatory services, said:



“This facility is an important investment and has been built to support people at some of the most difficult moments in their lives.



“This space allows us to provide care with dignity, improve how services connect, and support families in a more consistent and compassionate way, especially at a time where trust matters most.



“That has only been possible because of the commitment and collaboration of partners across Northamptonshire, and shows what can be achieved when we come together with a shared purpose and a clear focus on doing the right thing.”

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