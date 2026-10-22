Building for what’s next: Simon Nevitt succeeds Keith Barker as COO of wienerberger UK & Ireland

wienerberger UK & Ireland has announced that Simon Nevitt will succeed Keith Barker as Chief Operating Officer from 1 November 2026, following Keith’s planned retirement. Keith will remain with the business until the end of December to support the final stages of the transition and ensure a smooth handover.

Simon Nevitt takes on the role as part of a long-planned succession, after eight years with the business, having served as both Operations Director and Chief Development Officer. The appointment marks the next chapter in wienerberger’s evolution, providing continuity for customers, suppliers and employees while bringing fresh perspectives as the business responds to changing customer needs and market demands.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead wienerberger UK & Ireland,” said Simon Nevitt. “Thanks to the work of Keith and our colleagues, together we have built a more resilient business, expanded our capabilities and created exciting opportunities across wall, roof, water and heating. While the construction industry continues to navigate challenging market conditions, working alongside a talented executive team, my focus will be on supporting our customers, investing in our people and continuing to build for what’s next.”

Keith Barker retires after more than 16 years with wienerberger UK & Ireland, including nine years spent at the helm. During his tenure, the company underwent significant transformation through strategic investment, diversification and acquisitions. The acquisition of Building Product Design strengthened the company’s wall and roof offering, while FloPlast, Cork Plastics and Maincor expanded the business and formed the foundations of today’s water and heating division.

“One of the greatest strengths of any successful organisation is knowing when it is the right time to pass the baton,” said Keith Barker. “This transition has been part of our long-term plans, and Simon was the natural choice to lead the business forward. He understands our business, our people and our customers, and he has played an important role in helping shape the organisation we are today. I have every confidence in his ability to build on everything we have achieved together.”

“I leave knowing the business is in a strong position, with a clear strategy and a talented leadership team. When I reflect on my time with wienerberger, what makes me proudest is not any individual achievement, but the strength of the business and the people within it. It has always been our colleagues who have made the difference.”

To find out more about wienerberger UK & Ireland, visit www.wienerberger.co.uk

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