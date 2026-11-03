GMI appoints James Garnett as Group Operations Director

GMI Construction Group, an independent principal contractor operating across the Midlands and the North of England, has appointed James Garnett as Group Operations Director.

The newly created role provides a dedicated operational link between GMI’s Board and its regional businesses, supporting consistent project delivery as the company grows its public-sector presence alongside its established private-sector portfolio.

James brings more than 20 years of construction experience, having held operational and leadership roles with Morgan Sindall and Galliford Try. Most recently, James was Operations Director for Morgan Sindall’s North East and Cumbria business, overseeing multidisciplinary teams and major project portfolios across the region.

James’ experience spans defence, education, commercial, and leisure. James led delivery of the Marne Barracks redevelopment programme for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, comprising 11 new buildings, seven refurbishments and extensive site-wide infrastructure works within a 13-month programme. The scheme completed on time, met its key objectives and achieved exceptional client feedback.

Alongside his regional responsibilities, James contributed to national strategic initiatives and major framework bids, including securing a position on the £5.1bn Defence Estate Optimisation Portfolio Alliance Framework.

At GMI, James will work with the Board and regional leadership teams to strengthen operational performance and support exceptional project delivery. His priorities include improving processes, streamlining reporting, and making better use of data to support decision-making, alongside the adoption of technology and digital innovation.

Gareth Jones, Group Managing Director at GMI Construction Group, said: “James brings substantial operational experience and a strong understanding of how to build successful regional teams. His appointment gives us a dedicated group focus on supporting our regions and maintaining consistent delivery as the business grows.

“Our Exceptional Delivery Model sets clear expectations for every project. James will help our teams put those commitments into practice, improving how we work and giving our people the support they need to deliver an exceptional experience for our clients.”

James Garnett, Group Operations Director at GMI Construction Group, said: “From my first meeting with Gareth, I got a real sense of the culture that has been built at GMI. There is a clear principled approach to collaboration, innovation, and empowering people to succeed, which aligns closely with my own leadership values.

“I am particularly excited by GMI’s growing focus on the public sector and the opportunity to build on that momentum by strengthening delivery capability, developing client relationships, and supporting sustainable growth.

“My ambition is to help create an environment where our people can thrive, our customers receive an exceptional experience, and our projects consistently set the benchmark for delivery.”

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