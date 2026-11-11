McBains Strengthens Manchester Leadership with Senior Project Director Appointment

Property and construction consultancy McBains has strengthened its Manchester operations with the appointment of Sarah Seasman as Project Director, supporting the company's continued expansion across the North West.

At a glance Among her most notable projects is Manchester City Council's £300 million-plus Our Town Hall programme, one of the city's most significant heritage restoration and refurbishment initiatives.

Seasman has also worked on the Co-op Group's £120 million-plus National Retail Refit Programme, involving investment in the modernisation and improvement of retail environments across the company's estate.

Seasman joins McBains from AtkinsRéalis, where she held the position of Regional Director, providing strategic commercial and project leadership across major construction and property development programmes.

A chartered quantity surveyor, she brings extensive experience in project delivery, commercial management and consultancy services, having worked on several high-profile developments across the region.

Her appointment comes as McBains continues to build its Manchester team, which has experienced significant growth over the past two years.

Experience Across Major Public Sector and Commercial Projects

Throughout her career, Seasman has been involved in a diverse portfolio of projects spanning public sector regeneration, commercial property, retail refurbishment and higher education.

Among her most notable projects is Manchester City Council's £300 million-plus Our Town Hall programme, one of the city's most significant heritage restoration and refurbishment initiatives.

The programme involves the extensive restoration and modernisation of Manchester Town Hall, safeguarding the Grade I listed landmark while supporting its long-term future as a major civic building.

Seasman has also worked on the Co-op Group's £120 million-plus National Retail Refit Programme, involving investment in the modernisation and improvement of retail environments across the company's estate.

We are really pleased to welcome Sarah to McBains. She is a fantastic addition to the team, and we're looking forward to having her on board as we continue to expand in the region.

Her experience additionally includes Liverpool John Moores University's £16 million Henry Cotton Building project, further demonstrating her involvement in the delivery of higher education facilities and institutional property developments.

This combination of public and private sector experience will support McBains as it continues to develop its project management and commercial consultancy capabilities across the North West.

Supporting Continued Growth in Manchester

McBains has expanded its Manchester operations considerably over the past two years, reflecting the company's commitment to strengthening its regional presence and supporting clients across the construction and built environment sectors.

The appointment of an experienced senior project professional will provide additional leadership capacity as the consultancy looks to build on this growth.

Nick Gregory, Director of McBains' Manchester office, welcomed the appointment.

"We are really pleased to welcome Sarah to McBains. She is a fantastic addition to the team, and we're looking forward to having her on board as we continue to expand in the region."

Seasman's experience in managing major construction programmes, combined with her commercial and quantity surveying background, will complement the consultancy's existing expertise.

Her appointment represents another step in McBains' ongoing development in Manchester, positioning the business to support a broad range of construction, refurbishment and property investment projects throughout the North West.