believe housing has announced Matt Sugden will become its new Chief Executive, succeeding Alan Smith who will retire at the end of December.

Alan Smith

Matt will join the organisation from Railway Housing Association, which he has led through a period of significant governance improvement, service transformation, resident engagement and organisational development.

Matt Sugden

Starting his career in private practice as a solicitor, Matt brings 21 years’ experience in the social housing sector, previously holding senior roles in legal, governance, business assurance, strategy and organisational development, before becoming Railway Housing Association’s Chief Executive in 2023.

Since joining Railway Housing Association, Matt has led transformational change resulting in top quartile tenant satisfaction measures and G1/C1 regulatory gradings.

As one of the largest housing associations in the North East, believe housing manages more than 18,000 social and affordable homes and employs around 650 people.

Matt has an impressive track record of leadership within the housing sector and brings a combination of strategic thinking, strong governance experience and a deep commitment to customers and communities.

The organisation has a strong track record of investing in new and existing homes, supporting customers, and enhancing communities.

It is recognised as an inclusive and flexible employer with a positive workplace culture, recently achieved record tenant satisfaction levels, and is committed to its vision of creating ‘life without barriers’. Collaboration and regional partnerships support its continued delivery for customers and communities across the region.

John Marshall, Chair of the Board at believe housing, said: "We are delighted to appoint Matt as our new Chief Executive following a highly competitive recruitment process.

"Matt has an impressive track record of leadership within the housing sector and brings a combination of strategic thinking, strong governance experience and a deep commitment to customers and communities. He understands the opportunities and challenges facing social housing and has a genuine enthusiasm for believe housing's purpose and values.