Conlon Construction Completes £13.5m Transformation of Blackburn’s Landmark Entertainment and Leisure Venue

Conlon Construction has completed its works on the £13.5m transformation of Blackburn’s King George’s Hall, following an 18-month programme of restoration and modernisation at the Grade II listed venue.

The Preston-based contractor was appointed by Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council to deliver a major, government-funded programme of works across the 105-year-old building, upgrading its infrastructure and visitor facilities while preserving its historic character.

King George’s Hall, Blackburn – Darren Robinson Photography Ltd.

External works included new roof coverings, window and louvre refurbishment, stonework repairs and repointing, and the reconstruction of the historic chimney.

Internally, Conlon has delivered improvements across the venue, including the refurbishment of multiple bars, alongside upgraded toilet facilities and new auditorium seating.

The completed works also include a comprehensive mechanical and electrical upgrade throughout the 2,900m² venue, with new heating and ventilation systems, improvements to the fire alarm system, upgraded lighting infrastructure and refurbished auditorium lanterns.

Working within a Grade II listed building required careful planning and coordination to integrate modern building services and facilities while protecting its architectural character. Original features have been retained and enhanced wherever possible, with specialist conservation works forming part of the wider programme.

King George’s Hall, Blackburn.



CONLON CONSTRUCTION

Guy Parker, Chair and Managing Director of Conlon Construction, said:

“Completing our works at King George’s Hall is a significant milestone for a building that has played such an important role in Blackburn’s cultural life for more than a century.

“We have considerable experience delivering projects of this ilk, including the £19m transformation of Preston’s Harris Museum, Art Gallery and Library. Projects like these require a careful balance between protecting the character and history of a building and ensuring it can meet the needs of the people who use it today.

“It’s great to see King George’s Hall open its doors again, providing a modern venue for audiences across Blackburn and the wider region, while preserving its heritage for future generations.”

Councillor Quesir Mahmood, Deputy Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council and Executive Member for Growth and Development, said: “The King is back, and it’s looking better than ever, having benefited from more investment than it has seen since it first officially opened back in 1921.

“This is such an iconic and much-loved venue – for our borough and the whole region – and this transformation will help safeguard its future, protecting it for many more generations to come.

“It’s also an important part of our strategic vision for Blackburn town centre, being the jewel in the crown of our £50m new Cultural Quarter.

“After a hugely successful headline gig and grand civic reopening, we can’t wait to welcome more people through the doors to enjoy all there is to offer with an exciting line-up to look forward to.”

You can view a full guide to what’s on at King George’s Hall and buy your tickets at: www.bwdvenues.com

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