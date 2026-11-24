Lakeside, the UK’s sixth-ranked out-of-town super-regional destination owned and operated by SGS UK Retail, has announced that the UK’s leading health, wellness and beauty retailer, Boots, is set to substantially reconfigure and upsize its existing store. The expansion will make the Lakeside store one of the Boots’ largest UK locations to date, with the store footprint extended to 40,000 sq ft.

At a glance The expansion will make the Lakeside store one of the Boots’ largest UK locations to date, with the store footprint extended to 40,000 sq ft.

This news follows the arrival of Inditex owned international fashion retail company LEFTIES for its second UK location, occupying a prime 36,000 sq ft space at Lakeside.

The retailer will transform its existing location at Lakeside into an expanded, single-level flagship. The reconfiguration follows Boots’ success at the scheme and desire to enhance its appeal to Lakeside’s beauty, health and wellness focused audience. The store will provide greater scope to expand its offer and introduce a wider range of products and healthcare services, giving visitors even more choice. The reconfiguration will also create a more streamlined shopping experience, with the additional space allowing Boots to make better use of the store layout and further enhance the visitor experience.

Boots’ upsize will further bolster Lakeside’s existing beauty category - following extensive growth earlier this year – and demonstrates a firm vote of confidence from the retailer. With a catchment of 8.5 million located within an hour’s drive, Lakeside’s strategic leasing continues to deliver, ensuring that it remains the sole choice for those seeking a comprehensive experience extending beyond just retail.

Robert Jewell, Managing Director of Asset Management at Pradera, commented: “Lakeside is a fitting home for Boots’ new and improved flagship store, reflecting the scheme’s position as the dominant regional destination due to its strong and far-reaching visitor base. This investment highlights how Lakeside continues to evolve, with leading retailers recognising the value of being part of a multi-purpose location. With a compelling mix of premium retail, hospitality, and leisure, it offers an experience that creates the right environment for brands to thrive, and Boots’ strong endorsement will no doubt propel them into continued success for many years to come.”

Philip Bell-Brown, Director of Property at Boots added: “The reconfiguration expansion of our Lakeside store will make it one of the largest in our portfolio, creating more space for our customers to shop the very best of our health, beauty and wellness offer, get trusted advice and access our expert in-store services. As we approach 35 years at the centre, this is an exciting next step in our long-standing relationship with Lakeside”

This news follows the arrival of Inditex owned international fashion retail company LEFTIES for its second UK location, occupying a prime 36,000 sq ft space at Lakeside. Increasing Inditex’s total footprint at the destination to over 125,000 sq ft alongside established brands Zara, Pull & Bear, Bershka and Stradivarius, the opening is a significant vote of confidence in Lakeside as the key lifestyle destination within the region, building on over £130 million of investment by retail occupiers since the beginning of 2024.

Smith Young and LM are Lakeside’s retail leasing agents, and Metis and LM lead the leisure leasing. Pradera asset manages Lakeside on behalf of SGS UK Retail. Boots represented themselves in the transaction.