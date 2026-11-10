Virgin Atlantic Holidays Expands London Retail Presence with New M&S Store at Westfield

Virgin Atlantic Holidays is expanding its retail presence across London with the opening of a new concession inside Marks & Spencer at Westfield London, Shepherd's Bush, strengthening the partnership between the two established British brands.

Scheduled to open in December 2026, the new retail space will provide customers with the opportunity to plan and book long-haul holidays while visiting one of the capital's major shopping destinations.

The opening forms part of Virgin Atlantic Holidays' wider investment in its physical retail network, following the recent announcement of a new flagship travel store at Battersea Power Station.

Together, the two locations will strengthen the company's presence within prominent London retail and mixed-use destinations, reflecting the continuing importance of physical stores in delivering personalised customer experiences.

New Retail Concession at Westfield London

The new concession will operate within the existing M&S store at Westfield London, introducing a dedicated travel retail offering alongside the retailer's established shopping environment.

Customers will be able to speak directly with Virgin Atlantic Holidays travel experts, who will provide personalised advice and assistance with planning and booking holidays.

The concept brings together traditional retail shopping and specialist travel services, offering an additional reason for customers to visit the store.

For the retail property sector, the partnership demonstrates how established high street brands are increasingly exploring complementary services and concessions to broaden their in-store offering.

The introduction of travel services within a major department store also reflects the evolving role of physical retail environments, where customer engagement and specialist advice remain important alongside digital sales channels.

Expanding Across London's Retail Destinations

The Westfield opening follows Virgin Atlantic Holidays' announcement of a new flagship store at Battersea Power Station, another of London's prominent retail and leisure destinations.

The two developments form part of the travel operator's strategy to increase its visibility and accessibility across the capital.

By establishing a presence within existing retail destinations, Virgin Atlantic Holidays can reach customers who may not have specifically visited a travel agency but are interested in exploring future holiday plans.

The partnership with M&S also provides an opportunity to introduce the brand to an established customer base within a familiar shopping environment.

For landlords, shopping centre operators and retail developers, the expansion highlights the potential for service-led occupiers to contribute to the diversity of retail destinations.

Virgin Atlantic Highlights Long-Term Retail Ambitions

Dave Geer, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, welcomed the latest expansion of the company's relationship with Marks & Spencer.

"We're really excited to build on our partnership with Marks & Spencer bringing Virgin Atlantic Holidays to even more customers in London," he said.

"M&S is a brand people know and love, and this new concession gives customers another convenient way to start thinking about, planning and booking their next holiday."

Geer explained that the company's in-store travel specialists will play an important role in providing customers with tailored advice and recommendations.

"Our travel experts can help customers go beyond simply choosing a destination – sharing their knowledge and recommendations to create a holiday that really makes the most of every moment, whether that's a Maldives escape, a multi-centre adventure across Seoul and Japan or a road trip across the US."

He added: "Together with our new flagship store at Battersea Power Station, this opening is an important part of our investment in London and our ambition to make Virgin Atlantic Holidays more visible and accessible across the capital."

Supporting the Evolution of Physical Retail

The latest opening illustrates how retailers and service providers are adapting their physical store strategies to meet changing consumer expectations.

Partnerships between established brands can introduce new uses within existing retail space, creating opportunities for specialist concessions and a wider mix of services.

For the retail design and fit-out sector, this approach highlights the continuing importance of adaptable store layouts that can accommodate different occupiers and customer experiences.

The Virgin Atlantic Holidays concession at Westfield London will add another service-led offering to the M&S shopping environment, while the forthcoming Battersea Power Station flagship will further strengthen the company's London retail network.

With the Westfield concession due to open in December 2026, the expansion represents another step in Virgin Atlantic Holidays' strategy to develop its physical retail presence and connect with customers across the capital's leading shopping destinations.