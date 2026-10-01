Fusion21 names 72 suppliers on £350 million UK-wide Responsive Repairs and Void Property Framework

Following a competitive open tender process, Fusion21 has appointed 72 suppliers — 78% of which are SMEs — to its £350 million UK-wide Responsive Repairs and Void Property Framework (2026-2030), supporting social housing landlords with compliant procurement for responsive repairs, void property improvement and property maintenance services.
The framework gives housing sector members a compliant and flexible route to market, helping them access the right mix of regional specialists and national contractors for repairs, maintenance and related property services.
Shaped through a strategic consultation process, the framework incorporates feedback from members and suppliers to reflect current sector needs and demands, while ensuring compliance with relevant statutory requirements.
The appointed suppliers range from SMEs to Tier 1 organisations, giving Fusion21 members access to a broad supply chain with regional and national delivery capacity.
The framework is split into five lots:
- Lot 1 – Responsive Repairs & Maintenance
- Lot 2 – Void Property Improvement
- Lot 3 – Void Property Security, Clearance and Pest Control
- Lot 4 – Disrepair Works
- Lot 5 – Contact Centre Services
A key feature of the new framework is the introduction of a national lot covering England as a whole for Lots 1, 2 and 4, complementing the existing sub-regional structure. This is designed to create greater capacity at regional level, opening more opportunities for SMEs, whilst retaining national suppliers with the ability to deliver complexity across a wider geography, enabling greater competition and thus benefiting members.
Fusion21 said the approach strengthens national capacity while maintaining regional coverage, creating a diverse and resilient supply chain across the framework.
Peter Francis, Group Executive Director (Operations), said “We are delighted to announce the suppliers who, after a robust selection and award process using a Most Advantageous Tender approach, have been appointed to our Responsive Repairs & Void Property Framework (2026-2030).
“Their appointment will give Fusion21 members flexible call-off options, through either competitive or direct selection, supporting more efficient procurement. The framework also offers robust quality and compliance standards, multiple pricing options and delivery models that can be tailored to local, regional or national requirements.
“We received over 170 bids across the five lots, demonstrating the continued strength of both the framework and Fusion21’s reputation as a trusted procurement partner and reputable framework provider for the public sector. “
Successful suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s national Responsive Repairs & Void Property Framework (2026-30):
AA Molyneux Builders Limited
Access-able (Uk) Limited
All Service 4 U Limited
ARPG Eco Ltd
Aspect Group Services Limited
Axis Europe Limited
Bidvest Noonan (UK) Limited
Brendan Loughran & Sons Ltd
Buston & Maughan Limited
Cardo (South) Limited
Cavendish Construction Ltd
CBM Group Ltd
Chas Berger Limited
Chigwell (London) PLC
Combined Facilities Management Ltd
Connect Lettings And Management Limited
D C K Construction Limited
D R Jones Yeovil Ltd.
Davies Group Limited
DLP Services (Northern) Limited
Ecosafe Heating Limited
Elect Building And Maintenance Limited
EQUANS Regeneration Limited
Etec Contract Services Limited
First Fix Heroes Ltd
Foster Property Maintenance Limited
Frank Rogers (Building Contractor) Limited
Hardyman & Co Limited
Hindley Contractors Limited
Ian Williams Limited
Jeakins Weir Limited
JOS Property Services Limited
Laker Building Management Solutions Limited
Lukemans Limited
Lura Constructions Ltd
M.D. Building Services Limited
Maintenance Management Limited
Mamo Building Services Limited
Matthews & Tannert Limited
Maurice Flynn & Sons Ltd
Mears Limited
Midlands Building & Maintenance Limited
Milestone South East Limited
MNM Property Services Limited
MP Group U K Limited
Mulalley & Co. Limited
Mullen Property Services Ltd
NC Range Site Limited
Orbis Protect Limited
P.F.L. Electrical Ltd
P.K. Murphy Construction Limited
Prestige Domestic Property Maintenance Ltd
PropCall Ltd
R. Benson Property Maintenance Limited
Rapid Response Maintenance Ltd
Re-Gen (UK) Construction Limited
Saltash Enterprises Limited
SCS Facility Services Ltd
SEE Services Ltd
SER Contractor Ltd
Southwest Voids Ltd
Sovini Property Services Limited
Sterling Services (Northern) Limited
Structec (N.W.) Limited
Sureserve Energy Services Uk Limited
Synergize Ltd
T Brown Group Limited
T Gilmartin Limited
UI Social Infrastructure Limited
UPS Building & Maintenance Limited
Wates Property Services Limited
Wright Build Ltd More information on the Responsive Repairs and Void Property Framework can be found on the Fusion21 website.
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