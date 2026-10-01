Fusion21 names 72 suppliers on £350 million UK-wide Responsive Repairs and Void Property Framework

Following a competitive open tender process, Fusion21 has appointed 72 suppliers — 78% of which are SMEs — to its £350 million UK-wide Responsive Repairs and Void Property Framework (2026-2030), supporting social housing landlords with compliant procurement for responsive repairs, void property improvement and property maintenance services.

The framework gives housing sector members a compliant and flexible route to market, helping them access the right mix of regional specialists and national contractors for repairs, maintenance and related property services.

Shaped through a strategic consultation process, the framework incorporates feedback from members and suppliers to reflect current sector needs and demands, while ensuring compliance with relevant statutory requirements.

The appointed suppliers range from SMEs to Tier 1 organisations, giving Fusion21 members access to a broad supply chain with regional and national delivery capacity.

The framework is split into five lots:

Lot 1 – Responsive Repairs & Maintenance

Lot 2 – Void Property Improvement

Lot 3 – Void Property Security, Clearance and Pest Control

Lot 4 – Disrepair Works

Lot 5 – Contact Centre Services

A key feature of the new framework is the introduction of a national lot covering England as a whole for Lots 1, 2 and 4, complementing the existing sub-regional structure. This is designed to create greater capacity at regional level, opening more opportunities for SMEs, whilst retaining national suppliers with the ability to deliver complexity across a wider geography, enabling greater competition and thus benefiting members.

Fusion21 said the approach strengthens national capacity while maintaining regional coverage, creating a diverse and resilient supply chain across the framework.

Peter Francis, Group Executive Director (Operations), said “We are delighted to announce the suppliers who, after a robust selection and award process using a Most Advantageous Tender approach, have been appointed to our Responsive Repairs & Void Property Framework (2026-2030).

“Their appointment will give Fusion21 members flexible call-off options, through either competitive or direct selection, supporting more efficient procurement. The framework also offers robust quality and compliance standards, multiple pricing options and delivery models that can be tailored to local, regional or national requirements.

“We received over 170 bids across the five lots, demonstrating the continued strength of both the framework and Fusion21’s reputation as a trusted procurement partner and reputable framework provider for the public sector. “

Successful suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s national Responsive Repairs & Void Property Framework (2026-30):

AA Molyneux Builders Limited

Access-able (Uk) Limited

All Service 4 U Limited

ARPG Eco Ltd

Aspect Group Services Limited

Axis Europe Limited

Bidvest Noonan (UK) Limited

Brendan Loughran & Sons Ltd

Buston & Maughan Limited

Cardo (South) Limited

Cavendish Construction Ltd

CBM Group Ltd

Chas Berger Limited

Chigwell (London) PLC

Combined Facilities Management Ltd

Connect Lettings And Management Limited

D C K Construction Limited

D R Jones Yeovil Ltd.

Davies Group Limited

DLP Services (Northern) Limited

Ecosafe Heating Limited

Elect Building And Maintenance Limited

EQUANS Regeneration Limited

Etec Contract Services Limited

First Fix Heroes Ltd

Foster Property Maintenance Limited

Frank Rogers (Building Contractor) Limited

Hardyman & Co Limited

Hindley Contractors Limited

Ian Williams Limited

Jeakins Weir Limited

JOS Property Services Limited

Laker Building Management Solutions Limited

Lukemans Limited

Lura Constructions Ltd

M.D. Building Services Limited

Maintenance Management Limited

Mamo Building Services Limited

Matthews & Tannert Limited

Maurice Flynn & Sons Ltd

Mears Limited

Midlands Building & Maintenance Limited

Milestone South East Limited

MNM Property Services Limited

MP Group U K Limited

Mulalley & Co. Limited

Mullen Property Services Ltd

NC Range Site Limited

Orbis Protect Limited

P.F.L. Electrical Ltd

P.K. Murphy Construction Limited

Prestige Domestic Property Maintenance Ltd

PropCall Ltd

R. Benson Property Maintenance Limited

Rapid Response Maintenance Ltd

Re-Gen (UK) Construction Limited

Saltash Enterprises Limited

SCS Facility Services Ltd

SEE Services Ltd

SER Contractor Ltd

Southwest Voids Ltd

Sovini Property Services Limited

Sterling Services (Northern) Limited

Structec (N.W.) Limited

Sureserve Energy Services Uk Limited

Synergize Ltd

T Brown Group Limited

T Gilmartin Limited

UI Social Infrastructure Limited

UPS Building & Maintenance Limited

Wates Property Services Limited

Wright Build Ltd More information on the Responsive Repairs and Void Property Framework can be found on the Fusion21 website.

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