GRAHAM Clears Gateway 2 Hurdle for £530m Manchester PBSA Megaproject

GRAHAM has secured full Gateway 2 building control approval for the University of Manchester’s £530 million Fallowfield Campus redevelopment, clearing all 29 buildings within the major PBSA scheme to progress into construction.

The milestone covers the entire 3,300-room student accommodation development, including seven buildings classified as higher-risk under the Building Safety Act because they reach at least 18 metres or seven storeys.

Gateway 2 approval has now been secured for all seven higher-risk buildings, alongside approval for the remaining 22 lower-rise blocks, representing a significant regulatory achievement for one of the UK’s largest student residential developments.

The project team adopted an early approach to the new building safety regime, submitting its first application to the Building Safety Regulator several months before planning approval was secured.

Neil McFarlane, strategic development director at GRAHAM Investment Projects, said: “Reaching Gateway 2 approval across the whole of Fallowfield Campus is a huge achievement for the entire project team.

“We submitted our first application to the Building Safety Regulator several months ahead of planning approval, and that early, proactive approach to design and fire safety has been central to getting here.”

Fallowfield Campus is being delivered through a 50-year partnership between the University of Manchester, Equitix, GRAHAM and Rothesay, combining major investment in new student accommodation with ambitious long-term energy and sustainability objectives.

The first 1,000 student rooms are scheduled to open in 2028, with the remaining accommodation expected to be completed by 2030.

Beyond its scale, the project is targeting recognition as the world’s largest single-phase Passivhaus-certified purpose-built student accommodation development.

Operational energy consumption is expected to be around 50% lower than a conventional new-build student accommodation scheme, placing building performance at the centre of the design and construction strategy.

Modern methods of construction are also playing an important role in delivering the 29-building campus.

Techrete is manufacturing approximately 4,150 precast façade panels across its production facilities in Balbriggan, Ireland, and North Lincolnshire.

The low-carbon concrete panels will incorporate reconstructed stone and clay brick finishes, while their structural and insulation layers are being manufactured as single sandwich units. The approach brings significant elements of the façade construction into a controlled factory environment before installation on site.

The combination of offsite manufacturing, Passivhaus principles and early engagement with the Building Safety Regulator demonstrates the increasingly complex technical and regulatory environment surrounding the delivery of major PBSA developments.

For the University of Manchester, the £530 million programme represents a substantial investment in the future of its student residential estate. For the wider construction sector, Fallowfield is emerging as an important example of how large-scale student accommodation can combine modern construction methods, enhanced building safety requirements and demanding operational energy targets.

With Gateway 2 approval now secured across all 29 blocks, the project has reached a major delivery milestone as GRAHAM and its partners push ahead with one of the UK’s most ambitious new PBSA developments.

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