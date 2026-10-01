Lendlord launches free Form 4A rent increase notice tool for landlords

Property management and finance platform Lendlord has launched a free Rent Increase Notice (Form 4A) tool within its platform, helping landlords complete the official government form required under the section 13 rent increase process for assured periodic tenancies in England.

Since 1st May 2026, landlords have been required to use the section 13 process every time they increase the rent, including where the tenant has already agreed to the proposed increase. Informal emails, WhatsApp messages and rent-review clauses can no longer be used in place of the prescribed process, while a clause agreed before 1st May 2026 but due to take effect after that date does not apply.

Under the requirements:

Form 4A has replaced Form 4 for privately rented assured tenancies in England, with changes to the prescribed wording potentially making a notice invalid.

Landlords must provide at least two months’ notice before the new rent can take effect. There can be no increase during the first year of the tenancy, while subsequent increases must be at least 52 weeks apart, or 53 weeks in some cases, to prevent the date moving earlier each year.

The new rent must take effect at the beginning of a tenancy period. For example, where a monthly tenancy begins on the 20th, the new rent can only take effect on the 20th.

Tenants can challenge a proposed increase at the First-tier Tribunal before its proposed start date. Following a challenge, they will not be required to pay more than the rent originally proposed by the landlord.

Lendlord’s Form 4A tool guides landlords through the current and proposed rent, relevant dates, any charges included within the rent and the landlord or agent signature, before producing the official Form 4A for review.

The tool sits alongside Lendlord’s tenancy records and Compliance Hub, allowing landlords to use existing tenancy information rather than entering the same details again. Once completed, the notice can also be signed electronically and shared digitally with the tenant, provided the method of service is permitted under the tenancy agreement.

According to the English Housing Survey 2024-25, the private rented sector comprises 4.7 million households in England. Errors in a rent increase notice or its timing can delay a proposed increase and create uncertainty for both landlords and tenants.

Aviram Shahar

Aviram Shahar, co-founder and CEO of Lendlord, said:

“Landlords need to understand that agreeing a rent increase with a tenant does not replace the formal notice process. For assured periodic tenancies in England, using the correct form and getting the timing right are essential.

“We have made the Form 4A tool free to help landlords prepare the official notice using tenancy information already held in Lendlord, reducing the administration involved. Landlords still need to check the details and serve the notice correctly.

“The process should provide clarity for both sides: landlords need to know when an increase can take effect, while tenants need proper notice and a clear understanding of their rights.”

More information is available at lendlord.io/solutions/manage/form-4a-rent-increase-notice. The official Form 4A and the landlord rent-increase rules are published on GOV.UK.

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