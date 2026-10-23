Pensdown named ECA Contractor of the Year at 2026 Industry Awards

Pensdown has been named ECA Contractor of the Year – in the category up to £5 million turnover – at the 2026 ECA Industry Awards, recognising the company’s achievements in electrical contracting, engineering innovation and sustainable technology installation.

Recognition for the whole team

The awards ceremony took place at Hilton London Bankside on Friday 9th October, bringing together businesses and individuals from across the electrotechnical and engineering services industry, an event that formed part of the Electrical Contractors’ Association’s (ECA) 125th anniversary celebrations.

Pensdown’s entry highlighted its delivery of a 765kW rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) installation and 0.5MW battery storage system at a large distribution facility in Lutterworth, Leicestershire, during 2024/25.

The project demonstrated Pensdown’s ability to undertake technically demanding work within a live operational environment, combining electrical engineering expertise with bespoke design solutions and a rigorous approach to health and safety.

The Lutterworth installation involved fitting 1,512 solar panels across a large industrial rooftop while the distribution facility remained operational. The work required careful coordination of logistics, installation activities and safety measures, with Pensdown reporting no incidents throughout the project.

To achieve the required precision when positioning the mounting brackets, the team designed and fabricated a bespoke timber template rig. This supported the setting-out and installation of 4,356 individual brackets, helping ensure accuracy across the rooftop arrays.

The project also presented a challenge below the roof. With limited wall space available for the solar PV infrastructure, Pensdown designed and constructed a bespoke, freestanding modular steel-framed structure known as the PV Pod. Using a Sikla system, the solution accommodated the required infrastructure within the available plant area.

A second phase introduced 0.5MW of battery storage. Associated works included preparing a concrete base for a new GRP enclosure, installing distribution switchgear to connect the battery storage container to the building’s main low-voltage panel and fitting Armco barriers to provide physical protection around the container.

The phased energisation of the systems enabled the project to progress in line with the programme and the availability of the building’s new electrical supplies.

Safety and quality at the centre of delivery

Working at height across an extensive industrial roof required a structured approach to managing risk. Pensdown installed and maintained scaffold access stairs, an electric materials hoist and skylight protection systems throughout the project.

Daily reviews of risk assessments and method statements, alongside toolbox talks, formed part of the site team’s working practices. Quality assurance checks were also carried out at each stage of the mounting system installation, including verification that fixings were tightened to the manufacturers’ specified torque requirements.

The project provided an example of how detailed planning, practical engineering and consistent safety procedures can support the delivery of complex electrical installations in operational environments.

The award entry also highlighted Pensdown’s wider work in sustainable technologies and energy efficiency. Alongside its growing involvement in commercial solar PV and battery storage, the company also completed a significant LED lighting retrofit project in Edinburgh during the same period. The installation incorporated bespoke Zumtobel LED luminaires and Helvar intelligent lighting controls to support lighting and energy optimisation.

It demonstrated that Pensdown’s services extend beyond conventional electrical installation to include structured cabling, audio-visual systems, EV charging, LED lighting and renewable energy technologies. This broad, predominantly in-house capability enables the business to coordinate multiple disciplines through a single contractor.

The company’s approach also includes the recycling of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) and the reuse of existing infrastructure where appropriate.

Pensdown’s award reflects the contribution of its team to delivering complex projects while maintaining a focus on quality, safety and client requirements.

The Lutterworth installation demonstrated the scale and technical complexity of projects that can be delivered through specialist knowledge, careful planning and resourceful engineering.

Winning the ECA Contractor of the Year Award provides industry recognition for Pensdown’s work and its continued development across electrical contracting, renewable energy and integrated building technologies.



For more information: www.pensdown.co.uk

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