Westcombe Group Secures Approval for £20m Luxury Hotel and Residential Transformation in Richmond

The Westcombe Group has secured planning approval for a £20 million mixed-use redevelopment in Hampton Wick, Richmond upon Thames, which will see a former student accommodation building transformed into a luxury five-star hotel alongside 22 new residential properties.

The approved scheme will breathe new life into Kingston Bridge House, converting the existing property into a Hotel Indigo destination operated under the internationally recognised IHG Hotels & Resorts brand, while introducing new homes and affordable housing to the local area.

The development represents a significant investment in the regeneration of an existing building, combining hospitality, residential accommodation and economic opportunities within a prominent location close to Kingston upon Thames.

Construction is scheduled to commence in January 2027, with the works being delivered by Westcombe Group’s in-house construction division.

Transforming Existing Student Accommodation

The £20 million project will involve the comprehensive conversion and refurbishment of Kingston Bridge House, which previously operated as student accommodation.

The redevelopment will reposition the vacant building for new commercial and residential uses, creating a mixed-use destination designed to support both the local housing market and the area’s visitor economy.

At the heart of the scheme will be a new five-star Hotel Indigo, bringing an internationally recognised hospitality brand to Hampton Wick.

Hotel Indigo is part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio and is known for its individually designed hotels, which typically reflect the character and identity of their surrounding neighbourhoods.

Alongside the hotel, the redevelopment will deliver 22 residential properties, including affordable housing, contributing to the provision of new homes within the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames.

The combination of hospitality and residential accommodation reflects the growing importance of mixed-use property development, particularly where existing buildings can be adapted to accommodate changing market requirements.

Major Investment in Hospitality and Residential Development

The scheme will provide a new luxury hospitality destination for Hampton Wick, supporting the local economy through employment opportunities and increased visitor activity.

The introduction of a five-star hotel is expected to attract additional visitors to the area, benefiting surrounding businesses, restaurants and other local services.

For the construction and property sectors, the project highlights the opportunities associated with converting existing accommodation into alternative uses, particularly within established urban locations where suitable development sites can be limited.

The redevelopment will require the adaptation of the existing building to accommodate the different operational requirements of hotel and residential uses.

Such conversions involve careful coordination of architectural design, internal layouts, building services and construction works to ensure the completed development is suitable for its new purpose.

The decision to retain and transform an existing property also reflects a wider trend within the built environment towards the refurbishment and repositioning of established buildings rather than relying exclusively on new construction.

Westcombe Group to Deliver Construction In-House

Westcombe Group will oversee the redevelopment through its own construction division, providing direct control over the delivery of the £20 million programme.

The project will represent an important addition to the developer’s portfolio, combining residential development with the delivery of a major international hotel brand.

Kamal Pankhania, Chief Executive Officer of Westcombe Group, welcomed the planning approval and highlighted the wider benefits the development is expected to bring to Hampton Wick.

“We are transforming a formerly vacant building into new homes, affordable housing and a five-star luxury hotel that will bring jobs, prosperity and thousands of visitors into the local area each year,” he said.

Pankhania also emphasised the significance of establishing a relationship with IHG Hotels & Resorts.

“IHG is one of the most respected names in global hospitality and we see this project as marking the start of a long and successful relationship between our two businesses, here in the UK and overseas.”

The partnership could provide a platform for further hospitality development opportunities, with Westcombe Group expressing ambitions to build upon the relationship in both domestic and international markets.

Supporting Richmond’s Mixed-Use Property Market

The transformation of Kingston Bridge House will contribute to the continued evolution of Richmond upon Thames’ property market, introducing new residential accommodation alongside investment in the local hospitality sector.

The inclusion of affordable housing will also provide a community benefit, helping address local housing requirements within an area where residential development opportunities are often constrained.

For Hampton Wick, the redevelopment represents an opportunity to bring a vacant property back into productive use, creating a combination of homes, visitor accommodation and economic activity.

The scheme also demonstrates how existing buildings can be repositioned to support changing demand across different property sectors, bringing together residential development, hotel operations and regeneration within a single project.

With planning permission now secured, Westcombe Group is preparing to commence construction in January 2027.

Once completed, the £20 million redevelopment will deliver a new Hotel Indigo destination and 22 homes, transforming Kingston Bridge House into a mixed-use development that supports the local community, strengthens the area’s hospitality offering and contributes to the ongoing regeneration of existing property assets.

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