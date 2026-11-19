Knauf UK & Ireland has launched AQUAPANEL® Glass-Mat Gypsum Board Outdoor, a new external sheathing board that combines the ease and familiarity of working with gypsum with the weather resistance, fire and thermal performance needed for exterior wall construction.

The new board is designed to withstand up to 12 months of direct weather exposure when used with AQUAPANEL Jointing Tape Exterior GMR and achieves a W1 water penetration classification in accordance with BS EN 13859-2. This gives contractors greater flexibility when planning and sequencing work, particularly when bad weather or façade installation delays affect programmes.

Building on Knauf’s longstanding gypsum expertise, AQUAPANEL Glass-Mat Gypsum Board Outdoor is designed to be easy to handle, cut and fix using techniques subcontractors already know from working with gypsum boards.

The new sheathing board has also been tested with AQUAPANEL Jointing Tape Exterior GMR in place of sealant for the relevant joints, offering a simpler process that can help save time during installation.

Alongside its installation benefits, AQUAPANEL Glass-Mat Gypsum Board Outdoor achieves a Euroclass A1 reaction to fire classification in accordance with EN 13501-1, and when incorporated into appropriate Knauf ThroughWall systems, contributes to wall constructions achieving up to 120 minutes of fire resistance in both directions. The new board also delivers acoustic performance of up to 62 dB (Rw), depending on the system configuration.

With AQUAPANEL Glass-Mat Gypsum Board Outdoor, we’re bringing our gypsum expertise to exterior construction, combining straightforward installation with the weather resistance and performance these applications demand.

Rebecca Goldsmith, Product Manager, Exteriors at Knauf, said: “External wall systems need to meet demanding performance requirements, but they also need to be practical to install, particularly when contractors are working to tight construction programmes.

“With AQUAPANEL Glass-Mat Gypsum Board Outdoor, we’re bringing our gypsum expertise to exterior construction, combining straightforward installation with the weather resistance and performance these applications demand.”

The launch completes Knauf’s AQUAPANEL exterior portfolio by offering gypsum and cement board technologies to meet different building and performance requirements. Supported by tested Knauf ThroughWall systems, technical expertise and specification tools, the expanded range helps architects, specifiers and contractors choose the right solution for their projects with confidence.

For more information on AQUAPANEL Glass-Mat Gypsum Board Outdoor, visit https://knauf-uk.link/exterior-solutions

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