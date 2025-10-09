Indurent supports Regency Glass expansion with major relocation to Indurent 420, Omega West

Indurent, a leading developer, owner, and operator of industrial and logistics space across the UK, has relocated and upsized its existing tenant, Regency Glass, supporting the company’s continued growth. The company has agreed to lease a 420,000 sq ft facility at Indurent 420, Omega West – the biggest in Indurent’s portfolio – marking the largest single site lease completed in the North West of England this year.

Regency Glass had previously agreed to lease c.125,000 sq ft of industrial and logistics space across two newly developed units at Indurent Park Trident in Warrington. However, following significant strategic investment from business acquisition compounder CorpAcq and demand for the company’s latest product, Regency Triple featuring Corning© Enlighten™ Glass, an ultra-thin glass triple-glazed unit, growing significantly, Indurent was able to provide an alternative solution that met the company’s need for a much larger, single-site operation.

Indurent 420, Omega West was completed in Q2 of this year and quickly secured Regency Glass as its occupier, underscoring the continued strong demand for high-quality space in prime locations. The unit is part of the established Omega West development, one of the North West’s most strategic distribution hubs, offering best-in-class facilities, direct motorway access, and proximity to major occupiers including Amazon, Royal Mail, and Home Bargains.

The unit offers 421,250 sq ft of premium, sustainable space designed with operational efficiency and long-term growth in mind. Built to the highest ESG standards, Indurent 420 has achieved BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and is targeting EPC A. It includes rooftop solar PV, LED lighting, and a 2MVA power supply, supporting net-zero carbon performance.

Hannah Bryan-Williams, Senior Customer & Leasing Manager at Indurent says, “This relocation and significant upsize is a great example of how Indurent works in partnership with its customers to support their growth. By understanding Regency Glass’ evolving needs, we were able to provide a flexible solution that offers the scale, sustainability, and quality required for their next phase of expansion at Omega West.”

Darren Beazant, CEO, Regency Glass says, “We are incredibly excited for this next chapter in Regency’s story. Although we’re leaving our longstanding home in Leigh, we carry our roots with us. This move represents an opportunity the business truly deserves. It’s a chance for our entire team to be part of something extraordinary, scaling up in a way that will change the UK glazing market.”

This deal exemplifies Indurent’s ability to support businesses at every stage of their growth, delivering flexible, high-quality, and sustainable logistics solutions that adapt to occupier needs. It also reinforces Indurent’s commitment to the North West, where the company continues to expand its portfolio with best-in-class developments that attract leading occupiers and drive regional growth.

The new product, developed in collaboration with Corning Incorporated, a world-leading innovator in glass, ceramics and materials science, features an ultra-thin profile, a lightweight design, and enhanced thermal performance, all without the bulk typically associated with traditional triple glazing.

This innovation supports growing demand in the replacement window market and sets a new standard for quality and sustainability, Indurent’s retained agents are DTRE, B8 and CCP. The successful completion of this relocation was also supported by BCLP, Till AM, Knight Frank LLP and Gateley Legal.

