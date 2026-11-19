ROCKWOOL® UK & Ireland will unveil its integrated ‘bigger picture’ approach to helping the construction industry navigate complex performance and specification requirements at London Build 2026.

Combining the proven performance of stone wool solutions with its specialist fire-stopping range and wider technical support, ROCKWOOL will highlight how its offering can help address specification requirements across a building, including roofs and exterior walls.

Visitors will also discover how access to specialist knowledge and support can help simplify the specification process and bridge the gap between design and installation.

Expert teams from ROCKWOOL’s roofing, external wall and HVAC insulation divisions will be at the event, as well as ambassadors from its global centre of excellence for fire-stopping, to share specialist knowledge and signpost practical support.

Highlights include a walkable flat roof terrace where visitors can walk across a fully specified build up, experiencing stone wool roof products in action. The ROCKWOOL FirePro® fire-stopping range will also be under the spotlight, accompanied by the new Detail Designer tool to support compliant fire-stopping specification.

On the upper floor of the stand, visitors will be able to view a ventilated façade build up, including the installation of NyRock® RainScreen 032 and exterior cladding from sister brand Rockpanel®, showing how ROCKWOOL products integrate and perform in the building envelope.

Melanie Marquard, Commercial Director at ROCKWOOL UK & Ireland, said bringing together the complete ROCKWOOL offer on one stand will give visitors a live, technical insight into how its fire-stopping products and non-combustible stone wool solutions, can deliver stability, durability and third-party tested performance to allow a ‘bigger picture’ approach to compliant building specification.

She said: “Historically, manufacturers have been seen as commodity producers but there is now a significant shift in that relationship with architects, contractors and specifiers.

“The support ROCKWOOL is able to offer alongside its products and systems is extremely valuable - in terms of compliance, knowledge sharing and digital information integration, all the way through to the bottom line thanks to better efficiency and communication.

“Rather than focusing on a single product, we want to showcase the full breadth of benefits that working with ROCKWOOL brings to a project. So, we will use the opportunity to host a hands-on holistic solutions hub and really tackle the issues that fall through the gaps between design intent, product performance and real-world installation.”

London Build takes place on November 25 and 26 at Excel London. It is the UK’s largest construction show and networking event, bringing design, procurement, development and building efficiency together under one roof. ROCKWOOL can be found at booth G120.

Melanie added: “We help our customers and communities tackle many of today’s biggest sustainability and development challenges, from energy consumption and noise pollution to fire resilience and weather protection.

“The capability and durability of stone wool is not to be underestimated when it comes to addressing these issues, particularly in modern construction. While buildings themselves are becoming more complex to address today’s living standards, we believe the answer to simplifying the execution lies in aligning the strengths of this natural building material, with the strengths of our expert teams for more effective specifications.”

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