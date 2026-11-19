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A leading sustainable masonry manufacturer has unveiled its next-generation Lignacite ECO Medium Dense block, offering the lowest embodied carbon of any comparable concrete masonry product on the UK market.

The relaunch builds on the success of the original product, first introduced in 2025, with significant improvements to its environmental credentials – including an increase to 92% recycled content – while maintaining the strength and durability expected by today’s construction industry.

Available in 100mm and 140mm sizes, the enhanced block incorporates an innovative recycled material that has enabled Lignacite to significantly lower its embodied carbon from cradle to gate (A1-A3).

The 140mm block achieves an impressive embodied carbon figure of just 5.2 kgCO₂e/m², representing a 70% reduction compared with a standard Lignacite medium dense block. This sets a new benchmark for lower-carbon concrete masonry products, based on the GWP-total A1-A3 calculation.

Acoustic performance is another key feature. The block delivers weighted sound insulation of up to 52dB in its bare form, rising to 53dB when painted, surpassing the widely recognised gold standard of 50dB. It also achieves an A1 fire classification.

Giles de Lotbiniere - Lignacite Chairman

Giles de Lotbiniere, Chairman of Lignacite, said: “We’ve been incorporating recycled materials into our blocks since we were founded in 1947. The launch of our Lignacite ECO Range in 2025 marked an important step in producing lower-carbon masonry products to meet the needs of an evolving market. Now, we’re building on that progress.

“Our new block combines outstanding environmental credentials with the performance our customers expect, staying true to our guiding principle of making the blocks people know and trust, just with less carbon.

“A great deal of work has gone into developing this product, including the use of an innovative new material that significantly reduces embodied carbon while retaining strength and improving acoustic performance.

“We’re delighted to be raising the bar for the industry, combining almost 80 years of manufacturing expertise with a commitment to supporting a more sustainable, lower-carbon future for construction.”

Sustainability improvements across the range

Alongside the launch of the new Lignacite ECO Medium Dense block, the company has further strengthened the sustainability credentials of its wider medium dense range.

The product formerly known as the Lignacite ECO 50 has been reclassified as the standard Lignacite medium dense block. This means all products in Lignacite’s medium dense range now contain at least 50% recycled content.

Giles added: “We didn’t want to stop at the new Lignacite ECO Medium Dense block. We saw this as an opportunity to improve the sustainability credentials of our entire medium dense range.

“Whether customers choose our Standard range or opt for ECO, they can be confident they’re getting a product with more recycled content and lower embodied carbon than your typical concrete block, while retaining the performance they desire.”

All Lignacite blocks are manufactured in accordance with BES 6001 and EN 771-3:2011+A1:2015, with independently verified Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) published on EPD Hub. The company also holds a BES 6001 rating of ‘Very Good’, helping support projects targeting high BREEAM* ratings.

Lignacite ECO in action

Lignacite ECO blocks are already being used on major projects across London and Cambridge, demonstrating their role in developments with ambitious environmental objectives.

At One Victoria Street in Westminster, the use of Lignacite ECO blocks is saving 338,800kg of CO₂ compared with standard Lignacite blocks. This is equivalent to the annual carbon capture of approximately 15,000 trees.

Meanwhile, over 8,000m² of Lignacite ECO blocks are being used at Botanic Place in Cambridge, a high-profile scheme aiming to become the city centre’s first new-build office development to achieve a BREEAM Outstanding rating.

Giles said: “Innovation has always been at the heart of Lignacite and the way we do things.

“If we all contribute, we can help create a more sustainable built environment, today and for generations to come. That’s something we’re proud to be part of.”

To learn more about the new Lignacite ECO block, visit: https://eco-range.lignacite.co.uk/