More than three million leaseholders across England are set to benefit from significant changes to service charge regulations, following the Government's announcement of new measures designed to improve transparency, accountability and fairness within residential property management.

The reforms, announced in November 2026, will introduce stronger rights for leaseholders to scrutinise the costs associated with managing and maintaining their buildings, while placing additional responsibilities on landlords and residential managing agents.

Beginning on 1 April 2027, leaseholders will gain enhanced rights to request detailed information about their service charges, including financial records from previous years.

The changes are intended to make it easier for residents to understand how their money is being spent on building maintenance, repairs, insurance and communal facilities.

Greater Accountability for Managing Agents

For residential block management companies, the reforms represent an important development in the administration of leasehold properties.

Managing agents will increasingly be expected to maintain comprehensive financial records, provide clear explanations of expenditure and ensure that residents can access relevant information about the management of their buildings.

The legislation will also strengthen protections against landlords passing legal costs to leaseholders who challenge service charges.

Under the new arrangements, landlords will generally require court or tribunal approval before recovering litigation costs from leaseholders, while residents will gain additional rights to seek recovery of their own legal expenses.

Further Changes Scheduled for 2027 and 2028

Additional measures are scheduled to take effect from 1 November 2027, introducing greater transparency around building insurance costs and administration charges.

Private landlords will also be required to provide standardised service charge demands, financial accounts and annual reports, helping residents understand the financial performance and management of their properties.

Equivalent reporting requirements will extend to councils and housing associations from November 2028.

The reforms form part of the wider Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024, with further legislative changes expected through the proposed Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill.

Raising Standards Across Residential Property

For the property management industry, the changes highlight the growing importance of professional standards, financial transparency and effective communication between managing agents, landlords and residents.

Companies responsible for managing residential blocks will need to review their accounting systems, reporting procedures and resident communication strategies ahead of the implementation dates.

Although greater transparency will not automatically reduce the cost of maintaining buildings, the reforms are intended to give leaseholders stronger opportunities to question expenditure and challenge unreasonable charges.

Subject to parliamentary approval, the new requirements could represent one of the most significant changes to residential service charge management in recent years, reshaping expectations across England's leasehold property sector.