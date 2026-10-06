Ardstone Breaks into Global Top 50 as Irish Residential Platform Gains Institutional Scale

Ardstone has been ranked among the world’s top 50 core real estate investment managers, highlighting the growing scale of its institutional residential investment and property management platform in Ireland.

The company has taken 49th position in the inaugural PERE Core 100, a global ranking measuring capital raised by private real estate managers for core and core-plus strategies.

PERE recorded $1.186 billion of capital raised by Ardstone during the five-year assessment period, placing the Irish property investment manager alongside some of the largest institutional real estate businesses operating internationally.

The recognition comes as institutional investment continues to play an important role in the development, ownership and long-term management of purpose-built rental housing.

At the centre of Ardstone’s residential strategy is the Ardstone Residential Income Fund (ARIF), which currently owns and operates approximately 3,100 homes across the Greater Dublin Area. The fund is focused on the mid-market rental and social housing sectors, connecting long-term institutional capital with the delivery and operation of new homes.

The Irish Strategic Investment Fund is among the investors supporting ARIF, having committed €75 million alongside international pension fund capital. Its investment strategy is intended to help unlock new rental housing through forward purchase and forward funding arrangements.

For the wider residential property sector, Ardstone’s ranking illustrates how Build to Rent and professionally managed rental housing are increasingly becoming long-term institutional asset classes rather than simply development opportunities.

That approach places considerable emphasis on what happens after construction is completed. Property and asset management, resident experience, building performance, energy efficiency, maintenance and the creation of sustainable communities all become integral to protecting the long-term performance of residential investments.

ARIF has also placed sustainability within its investment strategy, with objectives including the creation of sustainable, low-carbon residential assets that are better positioned to respond to future climate risks. The fund is classified as an Article 9 fund under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

Ardstone said its position in the global ranking reflected the strength of its long-standing institutional investor relationships and the scale achieved through its specialist Irish residential platform.

The wider PERE Core 100 also provides an indication of the scale of capital targeting lower-risk real estate strategies. The 100 managers included in the inaugural ranking collectively raised more than $223 billion for qualifying core and core-plus strategies during the five-year assessment period.

For Ardstone, reaching the global top 50 provides further recognition of a residential platform that now spans thousands of homes and combines investment, development, ownership and long-term operation.

As institutional capital continues to target professionally managed rental housing, the relationship between investment and the physical performance of residential buildings is likely to become increasingly important, placing property management, sustainability and long-term asset quality firmly at the heart of the sector’s future growth.

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