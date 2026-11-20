Affordable housing provider Dolphin Living has secured a new management lease agreement with Westminster City Council for Dudley House, a landmark mixed-use residential development in Paddington, central London.

The agreement covers 197 intermediate-rent apartments within the 22-storey building, which was completed in November 2019 and provides affordable accommodation for people living or working in Westminster.

The appointment represents an important expansion of Dolphin Living's residential property management activities and strengthens its relationship with Westminster City Council.

Under the new arrangement, Dolphin Living will assume responsibility for the residential accommodation and associated communal areas, with specialist property management company Touchstone appointed to oversee day-to-day operations.

A Landmark Mixed-Use Development in Paddington

Designed by architectural practice Child Graddon Lewis, Dudley House is one of Westminster City Council's most significant mixed-use developments, combining affordable housing with educational, retail and community facilities.

The scheme was designed to maximise the potential of a constrained urban site within Paddington Basin, delivering a high-density residential tower alongside important local infrastructure.

In addition to its 197 apartments, the development incorporates a seven-storey secondary school providing permanent accommodation for Marylebone Boys' School.

The building also includes premises for the Central Pentecostal Church and ground-floor retail accommodation, demonstrating how residential development can be successfully integrated with community and commercial uses.

The project has received recognition across several architectural and construction awards, highlighting its approach to delivering affordable homes and public facilities within a complex city-centre environment.

New Property Management Partnership

The agreement establishes a collaborative management structure involving Dolphin Living, Touchstone and Westminster City Council.

Dolphin Living will retain responsibility for its obligations as a registered housing provider, while Touchstone will undertake the operational management of the residential accommodation.

Touchstone has also been separately appointed to manage service charges across the wider mixed-use building.

The arrangement will bring together affordable housing expertise and specialist block management services, supporting the effective operation of the residential accommodation and shared facilities.

The new management structure follows the expiry of the previous operating lease with Pinnacle Housing Limited in October 2026.

Westminster City Council approved the replacement arrangements to ensure continuity of housing and building management services for residents.

Supporting Affordable Housing in Central London

Dudley House provides its residential accommodation at London Living Rent levels, helping make housing more accessible to eligible residents and key workers who live or work within Westminster.

Dolphin Living specialises in providing affordable rental homes for working Londoners on modest incomes, including people employed in education, healthcare, hospitality and other essential sectors.

The organisation currently owns more than 800 homes across nine inner London boroughs and focuses on providing well-designed accommodation in locations with convenient access to employment and public transport.

Olivia Harris, chief executive of Dolphin Living, welcomed the agreement, describing it as an important milestone for the organisation and its partnership with Westminster City Council.

The arrangement represents Dolphin Living's first management lease of this type with the council, with both organisations placing an emphasis on resident services and the long-term management of affordable housing.

Raising Standards in Residential Block Management

The appointment also highlights the increasingly important role of professional property management within complex mixed-use residential developments.

Buildings such as Dudley House require coordinated management across residential accommodation, communal facilities and other occupiers, making effective communication, maintenance and service charge administration essential.

For property owners and housing providers, these arrangements are particularly important in ensuring buildings remain well maintained, financially sustainable and responsive to residents' needs.

The partnership between Dolphin Living and Touchstone will combine specialist housing management expertise with operational experience in managing residential blocks and mixed-use properties.

Westminster City Council has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high management standards at Dudley House while continuing to provide affordable housing opportunities for people who contribute to the borough's economy.

The agreement demonstrates how local authorities, charitable housing providers and professional managing agents can work together to support the long-term performance of established residential developments.

For London's wider residential property sector, Dudley House provides an example of how thoughtful architectural design, mixed-use development and effective building management can contribute to the continued provision of affordable homes in the capital.