Royal London and JLL Unveil New Property Management Model for £10.3bn Commercial Portfolio

Royal London Asset Management Property (RLAM Property) has joined forces with global property consultancy JLL to introduce an innovative new property management operating model across Royal London Asset Management's £10.3 billion commercial property portfolio.

The new model, known as ConnectIn, has been developed to transform how commercial buildings and property assets are managed, bringing together strategic asset management, day-to-day building operations and customer services within a more integrated structure.

The initiative represents a significant departure from traditional property management arrangements, with the two organisations seeking to improve operational efficiency, strengthen relationships with occupiers and deliver improved long-term investment performance.

A New Approach to Commercial Property Management

ConnectIn has been designed to create a closer working relationship between RLAM's strategic asset managers and JLL's operational property teams.

Rather than operating through separate management structures, the new approach will bring both organisations together as a single delivery team, ensuring that building operations and customer requirements are more closely aligned with the investment strategy for each asset.

The model places particular emphasis on accountability, customer service and the availability of real-time operational information.

By strengthening communication between those responsible for investment decisions and the teams managing buildings on the ground, RLAM aims to respond more effectively to occupier requirements, improve customer retention and support stronger investor returns.

The approach reflects the changing role of commercial property management, where occupier experience, building performance and operational efficiency are becoming increasingly important to the long-term value of property assets.

Introducing the Asset Experience Manager

One of the most significant changes under ConnectIn is the introduction of a new position known as the Asset Experience Manager.

Employed by JLL, each Asset Experience Manager will work directly with RLAM's strategic asset manager, replacing the traditional property manager and facilities manager roles.

This new structure is intended to establish clearer individual accountability for the operational performance of each building and the experience of its occupiers.

The Asset Experience Manager will act as a direct connection between strategic asset management and day-to-day building operations, helping ensure that decisions relating to property services, customer requirements and operational performance support the wider objectives of the asset.

The move represents a notable shift away from the conventional separation of property management and facilities management responsibilities.

Instead, ConnectIn seeks to create a more unified approach, with greater coordination between investment strategy, building management and occupier services.

Improving Occupier Experience and Asset Performance

A central objective of the new operating model is to strengthen relationships with the businesses and organisations occupying RLAM's commercial properties.

By bringing asset management and operational teams closer together, ConnectIn aims to provide a more responsive and consistent level of customer service.

Improved communication and greater accountability are expected to help identify and address occupier requirements more effectively, supporting higher retention rates and reducing the potential disruption associated with tenant turnover.

For commercial landlords and institutional investors, maintaining strong occupier relationships is increasingly important in protecting rental income, sustaining occupancy levels and supporting long-term asset values.

The new structure also seeks to improve the flow of real-time information between property teams and investment managers, allowing operational insights to contribute more directly to strategic decisions.

This closer integration could help RLAM take a more coordinated approach to managing its commercial portfolio, while retaining access to JLL's specialist property management capabilities, technology and operational infrastructure.

Combining In-House Control with Specialist Expertise

Laura Butler, COO for property at Royal London Asset Management

Laura Butler, Chief Operating Officer for Property at Royal London Asset Management, explained that ConnectIn had been developed to combine the advantages of direct management control with the resources of an established property services provider.

"ConnectIn is about looking from the bottom up at how we can deliver better service for our customers whilst optimising investor performance," she said.

"We have spent a lot of time considering how to best create a single, seamless delivery team with individual accountability and superior, real time information flow."

Butler added that the model would enable RLAM to maintain closer relationships with occupiers without sacrificing the specialist knowledge and operational support provided by JLL.

"The model gives us many of the benefits of bringing property management in-house, including greater control and a closer relationship with customers, while retaining JLL's specialist expertise, scale and systems. It is about taking the strongest elements of both firms, and connecting them in a more effective way."

JLL Moves Beyond Traditional Property Management

For JLL, ConnectIn represents an evolution in the relationship between institutional property owners and their external management partners.

Rather than providing property management services through a conventional client and contractor arrangement, the model places JLL's operational teams directly alongside RLAM's asset management function.

Jordan Jeffery, Head of JLL Property Management for EMEA, described the initiative as an important change in how the two organisations will work together.

"ConnectIn is a new and innovative approach for JLL and moves us beyond a traditional client and service-provider relationship," he said.

"Rather than property management sitting downstream from investment decisions, the teams are working together around the strategy for each asset, supported by JLL's specialist capabilities and technology. It creates much greater alignment around what each asset needs to deliver."

A Changing Landscape for UK Commercial Property

The introduction of ConnectIn comes as commercial property owners and investors place increasing emphasis on the performance of their buildings, the quality of occupier services and the long-term competitiveness of their portfolios.

Across the UK commercial property market, asset managers are increasingly considering how building operations, facilities management and customer experience can contribute to stronger investment performance.

The traditional distinction between strategic asset management and operational property services is also being challenged as landlords seek greater transparency, more responsive management structures and improved coordination across their estates.

For the wider built environment sector, including property management, facilities management and building services providers, the RLAM and JLL partnership demonstrates how established operating models are evolving to meet changing expectations.

With £10.3 billion of commercial property assets covered by the new approach, ConnectIn represents a substantial commitment to integrating investment strategy with the practical management of buildings.

The initiative could provide a reference point for other institutional landlords and property investors considering how to improve accountability, occupier satisfaction and operational performance across large commercial portfolios.

Ultimately, the partnership highlights a growing recognition that successful commercial property investment depends not only on the quality and location of buildings, but also on how effectively those assets are managed and how well they serve the people and businesses occupying them.