£500 Million ‘Clyde Gateway Innovation’ Masterplan unveiled for Glasgow

A bold new £500 million vision to strengthen a major Scottish location for innovation, High Value Manufacturing, business space and green growth in Glasgow will be unveiled today with plans for business space, hotels and hundreds of homes delivering a coherent and cohesive proposition to ‘connect, collaborate, and create’.

Clyde Gateway unveiled their plans at the UK Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) in Leeds. The urban regeneration company say that the new ‘Clyde Gateway Innovation’ initiative will transform over 100 hectares – equivalent to the size of over 130 football pitches – of prime development land in Glasgow’s east end and South Lanarkshire into a dynamic, mixed-use ecosystem designed to create high-value jobs, deliver sustainable business growth and sustain increased inward investment.

The masterplan, supported by Glasgow City Council, South Lanarkshire Council, Scottish Enterprise and key academic institutions including the University of Strathclyde, features a development-ready pipeline of commercial and industrial opportunities across High Value Manufacturing (HVM), R&D, Sci-Tech, Health & Life Sciences, and other sectors. It includes the potential for one million square feet of flexible business and commercial floorspace, innovation labs, sites for two hotels and residential development, all with direct access to existing low carbon heat networks and green infrastructure centered on the river Clyde corridor.

Priority pipeline developments include Red Tree Labs, XWorks HVM, and the landmark Innovation Central building, a striking, centrally located anchor building providing flexible workspace and communal / event facilities underpinning the Clyde Gateway Innovation offer next to the River Clyde.

In Shawfield, Red Tree Labs will deliver flexible laboratory spaces that will be connected to the low carbon ambient loop heat network, addressing the growing demand for high quality research space in Glasgow, and which already benefits from detailed planning consent.

In Dalmarnock, a 130-bed hotel adjacent to Dalmarnock train station with proximity to the Emirates Arena and Celtic Park is proposed as well as XWorks, a 40,000 sq ft High Value Manufacturing facility – with the detailed planning application for this being submitted on 16 May 2025. Dalmarnock Riverside will provide almost 80,000 sq ft of lab-enabled office space across two buildings with a focus on wellness and sustainability.

A 150-bedroom hotel and 450 homes have also been proposed for the redevelopment of the former Shawfield Stadium to create an exciting new mixed-use neighborhood which has recently secured outline planning consent from South Lanarkshire Council, with additional commercial and residential development opportunities across the remainder of the masterplan area.

Since its inception, Clyde Gateway has already successfully delivered thousands of new homes, high quality business premises and amenities such as Topgolf and Cuningar Loop Woodland Park, in addition to the significant investment in its ‘infrastructure first’ approach which includes two heat networks serving the Dalmarnock and Shawfield areas.

Martin McKay, Chief Executive of Clyde Gateway, said: “Clyde Gateway Innovation represents the next chapter in our nationally significant regeneration journey, one that will attract world-class talent, business and investment into Glasgow’s east end.

“With a focus on high-growth sectors like advanced manufacturing, life sciences and clean energy, this masterplan reflects our ambition to create a place where innovation and community go hand in hand. We’re building a sustainable, scalable ecosystem that will support everything from start-ups and university spinouts to major employers, while continuing to deliver jobs, homes and opportunities for local people. This is about thinking globally and acting locally, and we’re just getting started.”

Victoria Carmichael, Director of Property, Growth Infrastructure & Major Projects at Scottish Enterprise, welcomed the vision:“This ambitious new phase of the Clyde Gateway programme dovetails perfectly with our mission-based approach to transforming Scotland’s economy. By collaborating with key partners, it’s our ambition to help attract more investment to infrastructure focused projects and accelerate the creation of world-class industrial accommodation that will function as growth hubs for high-value sectors such as advanced manufacturing.”

Mark Robertson, Partner at Ryden, who have supported the development of the Clyde Gateway Innovation proposition, added: “This is a market-facing, investor-ready opportunity in one of Scotland’s most compelling locations. The scale and diversity of development options, combined with excellent transport links, talent access and ESG credentials, make Clyde Gateway Innovation uniquely positioned to deliver both commercial returns and wider impact.”

Clyde Gateway Innovation is being promoted to UK and international investors, developers and occupiers during UKREiiF, as Clyde Gateway seeks to build new strategic partnerships to bring forward the next wave of projects.

