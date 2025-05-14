Anthropologie Lands in Liverpool: Fashion Favourite Makes North West Debut

Lifestyle and fashion brand Anthropologie is preparing to open its first-ever store in the North West, having secured a prominent spot at Liverpool ONE.

Set to occupy a 7,000 sq ft flagship unit on Peter’s Lane, the store will offer the brand’s signature mix of womenswear, footwear, accessories and homeware—all under one roof. The move marks a significant milestone in Anthropologie’s UK expansion and brings yet another sought-after name to Liverpool’s retail heart.

Rob Deacon, Asset Management Director at Liverpool ONE – Landsec, commented:

“2025 is already shaping up to be a landmark year for Liverpool ONE. The arrival of Anthropologie further elevates our line-up of premium and international brands, reinforcing our position as one of the UK’s most dynamic retail destinations. This is yet another compelling reason to visit.”

Anthropologie’s signing comes hot on the heels of several major additions to the centre. Japanese retailer UNIQLO recently opened its doors at Liverpool ONE, marking its first foray into the city, while global beauty powerhouse Sephora and fashion group TFG London are both due to open later this month.

With momentum building, Liverpool ONE continues to attract world-class brands seeking to tap into the region’s vibrant and style-savvy consumer base.

