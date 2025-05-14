Mango Makes a Stylish Statement in Dundee with New Concept Store

Fashion favourite Mango has officially opened its latest concept store at Overgate shopping centre in Dundee, bringing its fresh ‘New Med’ aesthetic to Scotland for the very first time.

Situated on the ground floor and spanning more than 3,700 sq ft, the new store focuses exclusively on womenswear and showcases Mango’s latest design approach—characterised by Mediterranean-inspired styling, natural materials and a relaxed, contemporary feel.

More than just a retail space, the store incorporates a range of customer-focused features, including a click-and-collect service and a dedicated ‘Committed Box’ where visitors can drop off clothing and footwear for repair or recycling, underlining the brand’s growing commitment to sustainability.

Malcolm Angus, Centre Manager at Overgate, commented:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mango to Overgate. The buzz around the opening has been phenomenal and it’s a fantastic addition to our evolving retail line-up. The brand’s arrival marks another exciting step in the transformation of the centre.”

Mango’s debut in Dundee comes ahead of another major milestone for Overgate, with Frasers Group set to unveil a 100,000 sq ft FRASERS flagship store at the centre this June, following its acquisition of the scheme in 2023.

Property consultancy Orinsen acted on behalf of Overgate in securing the deal.

