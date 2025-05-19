Bellway’s Future Hub launches to give practical insight on how to build all-electric low-carbon homes

Bellway has launched a new learning hub to give a behind-the-scenes insight into how our homes will work in the future.

The Future Hub at Barton Quarter in Horwich, near Bolton, is a collection of four houses, each showcasing different low-carbon technologies.

The all-electric homes demonstrate how heating, power, energy conservation, ventilation and the building materials themselves are expected to perform when the Government’s Future Homes Standard is introduced.

They are built in the style of Bellway’s House to Home plots, with elements left uncovered to show the workings of the different systems.

The Future Hub will serve as a training centre for teams from Bellway, its subcontractors and the wider industry.

The innovations on show include air source heat pumps, solar PV panels, enhanced insulation and mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, in addition to wider doorways and lower windows which are required to meet accessibility standards.

The project is part of the Better with Bellway strategy, which was created by the housebuilder to put people and the planet at the centre of all its operations. Reductions in carbon emissions and employee diversity schemes are among the initiatives that have been driven forward since the strategy was launched two years ago.

Bellway will host an open day for small to medium housebuilders and subcontractors in June to showcase The Future Hub and share knowledge gained during the project.

Mathew McAdam, Managing Director for Bellway Manchester, at The Future Hub

Mathew McAdam, Managing Director for Bellway’s Manchester division, said: “The Future Hub is an industry-leading training tool, which has already been recognised with a national award.

Bellway Manchester Construction Director Thomas Chadwick and Assistant Site Manager Sam Ward at The Future Hub

“These four homes not only show the different technologies at work, but also provide an insight into how they can be installed and maintained – and how each of the systems interacts with the rest of the home.

“From first-fix through to a finished showhome, The Future Hub gives a practical introduction to how we will build all-electric accessible homes that will meet the needs of our customers and their families.”

The Future Hub was named as winner of the NextGeneration Initiative’s 2024 Innovation Award in September and since then it has opened to Bellway employees. Industry contacts will now be invited to make use of the facility.

Another key Better with Bellway project is The Future Home @ Energy House 2.0. Bellway has partnered with The University of Salford to build a home to future standards within a climate-controlled chamber at the university’s Frederick Road campus. Early test results have indicated that air source heat pumps can be used to heat a home for less than £2 per day.

The Future Hub at Bellway’s Barton Quarter includes a range of house types, each built to reduce carbon emissions and minimise energy usage

Jamie Bursnell, Head of Technical and Innovation for Bellway, said: “Through projects like The Future Hub and Energy House 2.0, Bellway has made huge leaps forward in understanding the requirements of homes for the future. Comparing the theory with the practical application of each of the new technologies has been an invaluable learning curve.

“As we scale up our delivery of Future Homes through pilot projects across the UK, we are committed to sharing our knowledge more widely. The industry and its supply chain will need to work together to be able to deliver the required volume of low-carbon, energy-efficient homes.”

For more information about Bellway’s pilot projects and commitment to sustainability, visit https://sustainability.bellwayplc.co.uk/

