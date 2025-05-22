Final Piece of Collegelands Regeneration Gets the Go-Ahead in Glasgow

Glasgow City Council has approved plans for the final stage of the long-running Collegelands redevelopment, giving the green light to a £95 million mixed-use scheme in the city’s Calton district.

The new project, known as Collegelands Park, will feature two purpose-built student accommodation blocks providing 591 beds, alongside 147 build-to-rent apartments and a new arts centre. A 2.5-acre public park is also included in the plans, offering meadows, orchards, exercise spaces and seating areas designed to enhance the local environment.

The development is expected to generate around 250 construction jobs and marks the final phase of a regeneration programme that began over two decades ago. The broader Collegelands project has already delivered offices, homes, retail units and a hotel to the area.

Paul O’Donnell, a representative of Glasgow Enlightenment, the development group behind the scheme, said: “It’s fantastic that we are now able to start work on delivering the final piece of the Collegelands jigsaw, creating a completely new neighbourhood that will help enrich the Calton area and address Glasgow’s urgent need for purpose-built student accommodation.

“The Collegelands regeneration project began over 20 years ago, so it’s great news for the city that it’s now moving towards completion, bringing new residents and much-needed amenities to the area. We’re grateful for the support of Glasgow City Council and pleased that they share our vision for the future of this community.”

The final phase is being seen as a major step forward for the east end of Glasgow, breathing new life into a site that has long been earmarked for transformation.

