Salboy celebrates topping out milestone at Waterhouse Gardens – central Manchester’s last major regeneration site

At 14-stories, Waterhouse Garden’s final and fifth residential building, reaches highest point

Salboy Group, the nationwide property development and funding company, has ‘topped out’ on the last of the five buildings under construction at Waterhouse Gardens, the central Manchester scheme comprising 556 apartments and 30,000 sq ft of commercial space.

Together with its dedicated construction partner, DOMIS, Salboy is preparing for the completion and handover of apartments in Phase 1 to residents by this summer, with the whole site on track to complete in Q1 2026.

Waterhouse Gardens is a mixed-use development, specifically designed to create a dynamic and energetic new neighbourhood for Manchester’s students and young professionals, a few minutes’ walk away from the city’s main retail, business and nightlife districts.

With a maximum height of 25-storeys, the scheme will comprise 556 apartments, duplexes and penthouses, each catering to diverse needs but all offering stylish, contemporary living. Residents will have access to a private clubhouse offering high-end amenities including swimming pools, a squash/basketball court, lounges and a private cinema. Commercial space around the scheme will be home to boutique traders, independent restaurants and bars, and modern office and co-working spaces with their own private landscaped gardens. Running through the scheme will be a new public avenue, designed to foster a vibrant sense of community.

Simon Ismail, Managing Director of Salboy, comments: “We are delighted to reach this important milestone at Waterhouse Gardens, a prestigious scheme that’s breathing life into a part of Manchester that was neglected and underinvested for almost twenty years. We’re committed to delivering an exceptional standard of living throughout the city and we’re excited to now bring that commitment to the students, graduates and young professionals who want to make Waterhouse Gardens their home as together they shape the future of Manchester. We are looking forward to the full completion later this year.”

The scheme, designed by local architects Studio Power, celebrates the best that city centre living has to offer to Manchester’s increasingly young, professional and international population.

Sales for both phases of the Waterhouse Gardens scheme are ahead of targets. By early May 2025, 85% of Phase 1 apartments were sold, as were almost half of those in Phase 2. This comes as new Hamptons data shows that the North West is outperforming all other regions in England and Wales for off-plan apartment sales, including London.*

Show homes are available on site, allowing prospective local owner occupiers to walk around and sample life on location. A number of discussions with prospective commercial tenants have also reached legal terms.

Kingsley Thornton, Managing Director at Domis, adds: “A project as ambitious and transformative as Waterhouse Gardens comes with its own complex challenges. Domis was faced with a significant shift in levels across the site requiring a very detailed and methodical approach to planning and coordination. Using this strategy, we were able to progress and work on multiple fronts simultaneously to maintain momentum across the scheme. We are very proud to be restoring a sense of community and prosperity to an area that was disused and unloved for far too long.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals