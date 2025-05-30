Full occupancy at Prologis Park Midpoint as Top Cloud takes DC6

Prologis UK, a leading logistics property owner, developer and investor, welcomes new customer Top Cloud Logistics Ltd (TopCloud) to Prologis Park Midpoint in Birmingham. The Chinese e-tailer has signed a 15-year lease on DC6, a new 164,103 sq. ft. logistics facility in the North East of the city, joining JLR, DHL and DP World who currently operate from the location.

TopCloud, an emerging force in global e-commerce, specialises in consumer products, ranging from fashion accessories to fitness equipment and baby care. The company’s UK expansion is driven by increasing demand and a focus on strengthening local fulfilment capabilities.

DC6 provides TopCloud with a prime Midlands location, offering fast access to the M6 and national motorway network. The facility was designed with sustainability in mind, achieving an EPC A+ rating and BREEAM “Excellent” certification. Prologis has also taken steps to reduce the complexities and cost of fit-out, installing LED lighting and Fire Alarm helping TopCloud to get its operations up and running faster.

This latest partnership reflects a growing trend of Asian e-commerce businesses snapping up UK logistics space to serve maturing online markets. Recent insights from Prologis Research found that Chinese retailers are responding to increased consumer expectations and delivery demands by establishing direct-to-consumer distribution hubs across Europe.

In a further sign of market confidence, Prologis UK can also confirm a recent letting at nearby Prologis Park Bromford Gate. A leading high-tech vertical farming company has taken DC1 (62,537 sq ft) on a 10-year term. The leasing reinforces the location’s appeal to a wide range of occupiers including advanced manufacturing, logistics and retail occupiers.

James Hemstock, Director in the Capital Deployment team at Prologis UK, said: “The latest leasing to TopCloud at DC6 brings the Park to full occupancy and it’s a pleasure to welcome them to the Prologis family. Their choice to move to Midpoint underscores the strength of our portfolio and the Midlands’ status as a strategic gateway for growth.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals