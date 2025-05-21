Oxford Properties & M7 secure approval for 324,000 sq ft East London urban logistics development

Redevelopment of Beckton Gateway Retail Park will deliver best-in-class urban logistics scheme which meets BREEAM Excellent and EPC A sustainability standards

The redeveloped site is expected to contribute £23.5 million to the local economy annually, with a 160% increase in full-time jobs

Oxford Properties (“Oxford”), alongside asset manager M7 Real Estate (“M7”) have secured approval for its planned redevelopment of Beckton Gateway Retail Park in East London into a Grade A industrial and logistics hub from the London Borough of Newham.

This follows an extensive pre-application process with London Borough of Newham Planning and Design Officers and extensive public and stakeholder consultation.

Beckton Gateway will be transformed into 324,000 sq ft of Grade A, flexible warehousing space and ancillary offices across three new buildings designed to meet modern occupier requirements and provide a range of employment uses. The three high performing drive-thru retail units, currently operated by McDonalds, KFC and Starbucks, will be retained.

Sustainability is central to the redevelopment, with rooftop renewable energy PV panels resulting in a BREEAM Excellent and EPC A level of performance. Rainwater will be collected and reused with water efficient design that will help reduce unnecessary consumption. Electric vehicle charging spaces will be introduced as part of the overall parking strategy and secure cycle parking and servicing will also be provided.

Oxford and M7 plan to increase biodiversity through an integrated ecological and green infrastructure strategy that will see 92 new native trees planted and deliver a biodiversity net gain of over 10%. This will enhance occupier wellbeing and will be designed to provide safe and accessible pedestrian and cycle routes through the site.

Beckton Gateway’s proximity to the A13 provides excellent vehicle access in and out of London and to Essex. Upon completion, the project is expected to contribute £23.5 million to the local economy annually, stimulating growth and prosperity.

Over 300 full time equivalent jobs will be created, including opportunities during construction, leading to an estimated 160% increase in total local employment across a variety of growing sectors. During the construction process, there will also be opportunities for apprentices, trainees and graduates from the local area to gain meaningful employment and experience within the industry.

Construction is expected to begin in 2030, allowing for the transition to be managed appropriately. Existing retailers will have nearly five years to plan their futures and M7 is actively engaging with tenants and nearby landlords to identify suitable alternative sites within the area.

Paul Holdsworth, Director European Industrial & Logistics at Oxford commented: “This planning consent is an exciting milestone on our business plan for Beckton Retail Park, which was identified as a development opportunity to deliver a best-in-class urban logistics asset, in a key London submarket.

It’s testament to M7’s asset management capabilities that they have been able to unlock this consent and underpin the value of this site to Oxford. We look forward to the next stage as we move forward to delivery of the scheme.”

Titus Chapple, Asset Manager at M7, added: “Warehouse occupiers are increasingly demanding well located, best-in-class space that meets the highest standards of sustainability. At Beckton Gateway we are creating a Grade A industrial and logistics hub that will lead the way for this type of real estate in the nearby area.

“We have worked closely with the London Borough of Newham and other local stakeholders to ensure this scheme delivers maximum economic benefit for the local community, including a significant increase in employment opportunities. We would like to thank them for their support for this project and look forward to continuing to work with them as we progress the redevelopment in the years ahead.”

