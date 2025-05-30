Housebuilder set to invest £102 million to transform former Boots site

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, is investing more than £102 million into a housing regeneration scheme at the former Boots site in Nottingham, now named Beeston Canalside, following a partnership with Platform Housing Group.

The multi-million pound site will deliver new, energy-efficient and affordable homes, transforming the disused brownfield land. The large-scale regeneration project will see Keepmoat deliver 604 high quality, multi-tenure new homes, with construction due to complete in 2029.

Of the new homes, more than half will be delivered by Platform Housing Group for affordable rent and shared ownership, with 157 allocated for affordable rent and 162 for shared ownership.

Adam Sharpe, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat East Midlands, said: “At Keepmoat, we’re proud to be a brownfield specialist housebuilder and we’re passionate about working to transform sites that have been previously developed and left unused.

“We’re extremely proud to play our part in unlocking one of the most significant land deals in the last decade. We’re also thrilled to be continuing our fantastic work with Platform Housing Group to deliver high quality, sustainable homes set to regenerate this flagship site.”

Keepmoat has also recently announced its partnership with P3, a charity that supports individuals and families affected by homelessness and hardships within the Nottinghamshire region.

The housebuilder will donate surplus materials, to be used in the properties managed by the charity – reducing waste whilst supporting those in need.

Paula Heatley, New Homes Delivery Director at Platform Housing added: “Sites like this will go a long way in helping the sector address the housing crisis and deliver quality, sustainable places for the people who will eventually get to call them home.

“This is a great example of how key partnership working is and will continue to be as we strive to deliver more affordable homes than ever before and I want to thank all the teams involved in not just the deal to get the site off the ground but also those who are now helping us develop what will be a flagship scheme.”

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality new homes across the UK. To date, almost 70 percent of its current developments are on brownfield sites.

To find out more, please visit: www.keepmoat.com/beeston-canalside

