“Imagine Liverpool” – New regeneration board established

A new team of experts tasked with supercharging a multi-billion pound regeneration drive in Liverpool, has been announced.

Called Imagine Liverpool, the partnership – to be chaired by Patrick Nolan, former Vice Chairman, HSBC Global Banking & Markets – has been appointed to accelerate development within the city over the coming decade.

Imagine Liverpool will consist of 13 board members including former economic adviser to Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Lord Stewart Wood, and Liverpool-born, BAFTA-winning producer Jimmy Mulville.

The team of national and international experts, whose formation has been endorsed by Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, MP, have been given a brief to act as ambassadors and advisors for Liverpool, with the aim of helping to give confidence to investors, landowners, developers and occupiers in the reshaping of the city’s economic landscape.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram (L) and Council Leader, Cllr Liam Robinson (R), with the city’s new Imagine Liverpool regeneration board

The new team gathered for their first meeting in Liverpool today (Monday, 19 May) before a delegation heads to the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum, tomorrow, to promote investment opportunities in the city.

A recruitment drive for the board was announced last Autumn with a brief to “provide strategic leadership to drive forward regeneration opportunities, accelerate development, and enhance the quality of life for the city’s residents”, in a new phase in the development of the city.

As one of the fastest growing cites in the UK, Liverpool City Council wants to take advantage of brownfield sites to deliver thousands of quality new homes to meet the governments housing targets. It also wants to focus on the specialisms of the city in health and life science, creative and digital, maritime and advanced manufacturing to innovate, accelerate job creation and diversify the economy.

One area of focus will be Liverpool’s iconic waterfront and docks. Capitalising on Everton FC’s arrival at Bramley Moore Dock, and the private sector investment from the Fredkin Group, as well as nearby schemes backed by Tom Morris and Global Port Holdings, Imagine Liverpool will oversee the establishment of the emerging Locally Led Urban Development Corporation for the city’s North Docks to support and accelerate development.

The board will also input into the New Town bid which aims to create an urban extension in North Liverpool. Developed jointly with Sefton Council, this ambitious long-term vision to revitalise this key part of the city includes plans to develop 10,000 new homes.

In addition to having oversight into an existing pipeline of major projects, including Festival Gardens, Kings Dock, Paddington Village South and the Littlewoods TV and Film Studios, the new board will have a strategic overview on regeneration city wide. They will also advise on the city narrative that builds a strong investable proposition to secure private and institutional investment, foreign investment, and future allocations from government.

Imagine Liverpool was a key recommendation of the Liverpool Strategic Futures Advisory Panel, chaired by Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram with support from Baroness Judith Blake and the late Sir Howard Bernstein.

The Imagine Liverpool team will be supported by the Council’s City Development Team.

Imagine Liverpool – board members:

Patrick Nolan, ex-Vice Chairman HSBC and Director Delfina Advisory Ltd

Stewart Wood, The Right Honourable Lord Wood of Anfield

Louise Shepherd, Regional Director (North West) for NHS England and former Chief Executive of Alder Hey children’s hospital

Mitchell Silver, Former Commissioner of the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation

Emma Frost, Director at Fern Consulting Services Ltd & Chair of UK Innovation Districts Group

Ana Nishnianidze, Director of Trade and Investment for the City of London Corporation

Bronwen Rapley, Chief Executive, Onward and Chair of Homes for the North

Deirdra Armsby, former Director of Place Shaping and Town Planning at City of Westminster

Nic Byrne, Entrepreneur and Founder of Urban Calm

Andy Hunt, Senior Director of Quod

Jimmy Mulville, Co-Founder of Hat Trick Productions

Dr Susie Mitchell, Programme Director for Glasgow City of Science and Innovation

REACTION

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner, MP, said: “Liverpool is a world-famous city with a rich history and a bold vision for the future. It’s fantastic to see this new partnership bring together leading experts to help unlock even more of that potential, with new investment, homes and jobs that will create real, lasting change for local people.

“Through our Plan for Change we are building the 1.5 million high-quality homes and vital infrastructure that communities like Liverpool are crying out for. Imagine Liverpool is exactly the kind of ambitious, locally-led transformation we want to see, and we’ll work hand in hand with the city to make it happen.”

Councillor Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council, said: “The establishment of Imagine Liverpool is a major milestone in our ongoing regeneration story and a new chapter for the city. Liverpool is on the cusp of delivering some truly transformational schemes, especially in the docks and north of the city, and we need to ensure the opportunities arising from the momentum we’re creating is fully maximised.

“We have assembled an immensely diverse, talented and experienced board and I look forward to working with Patrick and all the members to inject a new energy into our plans for the city and fully realise Liverpool’s amazing potential. I know the Council and the Combined Authority are as one in our desire to improve how we work with the private sector and with government to make this one of the most exciting city regions to live and work in.”

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said: “This is a major step forward for Liverpool—one rooted in the vision and hard graft of the Strategic Futures Advisory Panel that I was proud to chair.

“We were clear that the city needed a new kind of regeneration partnership, one that works with local communities and brings in the right expertise to unlock Liverpool’s full potential. The new body does exactly that. With the right team in place, this next decade could see the biggest transformation in a generation delivering new homes, better jobs, and the kind of investment that genuinely improves people’s lives.”

Patrick Nolan, Chair of the Imagine Liverpool board, said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be asked to join and Chair Imagine Liverpool. The global brand of Liverpool is truly incredible, and there is so much opportunity here.

“I’ve been hugely impressed by the vision, drive and commitment of the Mayor Steve Rotheram and Cllr Liam Robinson, as well as the Liverpool City Council team. Their establishment of a highly experienced advisory board to help them deliver the regeneration plan is a clear sign of intent. I’d like to think we can help Liverpool reach its full potential as a place to live and work.

“There has been a huge amount of positive work done in Liverpool over the past 20 years – but there is still so much more to do, particularly north of the city where our initial focus will be. It’s such an exciting time for the city and we’re looking forward to playing our part in helping reshape Liverpool’s future.”

