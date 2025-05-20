Redcar’s Revival Begins: Work Starts on Flagship Cultural Hub

Robertson Construction has broken ground on a landmark cultural and leisure development in the heart of Redcar, marking a major milestone in the town’s regeneration journey.

Valued at approximately £17.4 million, the new library, entertainment and community complex is the centrepiece of the £25 million Redcar Town Deal — an initiative aimed at breathing new life into the town centre and driving long-term economic growth.

The multi-use development will be situated between the Esplanade and the High Street, transforming a key gateway between the beachfront and the town centre. Once complete, it will feature a new library designed to support digital inclusion, community learning, and children’s literacy through an immersive storytelling space and dedicated makerspace.

In addition to family-focused entertainment and events facilities, the building will maximise natural light and coastal views, with architectural elements inspired by Redcar’s seaside identity. The project follows the demolition of the former M&S and Goodwins buildings, and extensive coordination with neighbouring property owners during design and preparation works.

The development is expected to generate local employment opportunities, attract more visitors, and offer a welcome boost to Redcar’s high street businesses.

Robertson is also nearing completion of another significant project in the town — the transformation of the Grade II listed Central Station. That scheme is supported by the government’s Levelling Up Partnership fund, Welcome to Redcar and Cleveland, Tees Valley Combined Authority, and the Railway Heritage Trust.

Neil Kennedy, regional managing director at Robertson Construction North East, commented: “We are proud to be leading delivery of this transformative project and to continue our strong partnership with Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council. This scheme represents a vital step in regenerating the town, creating local jobs and establishing a vibrant new community asset.”

Catherine Clennett, chair of the Redcar Town Deal, added: “We’re thrilled to see the development now under way. This new space will connect the esplanade to the high street, offering both indoor and outdoor venues that enhance the town for residents and visitors alike. It’s an important investment in Redcar’s future.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals