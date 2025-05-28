The Momentum Group recognised as one of The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Work 2025

Leading North West property services company, The Momentum Group, has been recognised in The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Work 2025. Acknowledging organisations that have consistently high levels of employee experience and wellbeing in the UK, The Momentum Group is one of 187 medium sized businesses in the UK to have made the list this year.

Achieving a 90% overall wellbeing score and 88% for job satisfaction, The Momentum Group scored highly across employee satisfaction and workplace excellence. Key results include:

93% of employees feel happy and safe in their working environment

92% of employees feel happy with their hours of work

91% of employees feel like they do something worthwhile

90% of employees feel like they have a good relationship with their manager

89% feel proud to work for Momentum

10% of employees are at risk of having poor wellbeing, compared to the industry average of 38% and global average of 39%

Just 9% of employees cited a high chance of leaving in the next nine months, more than four times less than industry average of 39% and global average of 40%

Chris Renshaw, Co-Founder and Director of The Momentum Group, commented: “Being recognised as one of The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Work this year is a brilliant achievement for The Momentum Group. A business is only as good as its people we are committed to not only creating an exceptional team, but ensuring that everyone feels valued, empowered, and engaged in the future success of themselves, their colleagues, and the company as a whole.

“To achieve this, we want to hold ourselves to account, and so securing this prestigious recognition is fantastic third-party validation of our approach, and a testament to the commitment shown by everyone in the team to making the Momentum Group a very special place to work.”

Last year, saw the launch of ‘Young Momentum’, a programme to get together all team members under 30 years old to discuss their experiences working for The Momentum Group and gather ideas for the future. Hosted by the two Directors, Young Momentum meets quarterly.

The recognition as one of The Sunday Times’ Best Places to Work 2025 follows The Momentum Group’s gaining B Corp™ certification, achieved through the business’ ongoing commitment to people, places, the planet, and professionalism. The company’s commitment to the community is further supported by its philanthropic arm, the Momentum Foundation, which aids numerous local charities and The Group’s volunteering programme which has seen Momentum Build providing pro bono support to various local charities.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals