Major Anglian Reservoir Projects Fast-Tracked Under National Planning Rules

Two proposed reservoir schemes by Anglian Water in Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire have officially been designated as nationally significant infrastructure projects, allowing them to bypass the local authority planning system and seek direct approval from the Planning Inspectorate.

The move means both schemes will now be subject to a Development Consent Order (DCO) process, with final approval resting with the relevant Secretary of State, rather than local planning committees.

Despite headlines from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs suggesting that the government is “stepping in to build the first major reservoirs in 30 years”, it’s important to note that the schemes will remain under the control of Anglian Water and its delivery partners. In fact, the Havant Thicket Reservoir, currently under construction by Portsmouth Water in Hampshire, is already underway—making the department’s claim somewhat misleading.

Anglian Water’s Lincolnshire Reservoir is proposed for land south of Sleaford, with a target operational date of 2040. It is designed to deliver up to 166 million litres of water daily, supplying around 500,000 homes. Meanwhile, the Fens Reservoir, a joint venture between Anglian Water and Cambridge Water, is planned for a site between Chatteris and March, aiming to come online by 2036. It will deliver up to 87 million litres of water per day to support around 250,000 homes.

These developments are especially critical given the location—eastern England is the driest region of the UK and under growing pressure from climate change, population growth, and agricultural demand.

Both projects are now moving into the consultation phase, where feedback will be gathered from local communities, stakeholders, and environmental groups to help shape final proposals.

Sian Thomas, Anglian Water’s Director of Strategic Asset Management, welcomed the announcement, saying: “This is a great first step in recognising the scale and importance of these major infrastructure builds. But it will require even further innovation and change in regulation to deliver major infrastructure on the scale needed for the UK—for example, developing appropriate infrastructure financing, funding, and procurement models, further reviewing planning reform, and achieving greater regulatory alignment.”

The reservoirs form part of Anglian Water’s long-term strategy to futureproof water supply across the region, improve resilience against drought, and support wider environmental goals.

