New Lease of Life: The Range Revives Former Homebase Sites

The Range has successfully completed the first phase of its ambitious store conversion programme, transforming 55 former Homebase locations into fully operational superstores.

The move follows The Range’s acquisition of the Homebase brand and up to 70 of its stores in November, following the DIY retailer’s fall into administration. Now rebranded under The Range fascia, the sites have been revitalised to offer a broader and more convenient customer experience.

Several of the newly launched stores now include dedicated garden centres and kitchen showrooms, with bathroom displays expected to be added to selected locations in the coming months.

CDS Superstores, the parent company of The Range, confirmed that details of the second rollout phase will be revealed shortly as part of the group’s wider growth strategy.

The retailer also continues to strengthen its collaboration with grocery partner Iceland, with the partnership now extended to over 150 co-located stores across the UK.

Alex Simpkin, CEO of CDS Superstores, commented: “We’re extremely proud of the transformation achieved across these former Homebase sites. These stores not only safeguard jobs but offer customers an enhanced retail environment tailored to their home and garden needs.

“Our growing partnership with Iceland, alongside the introduction of Wilko own-brand products, reinforces our focus on convenience, quality and value. We remain committed to supporting local communities and delivering a standout shopping experience.”

As high street retail continues to evolve, The Range’s strategic expansion underlines its ambition to become a dominant force in the UK’s home, garden and value retail sectors.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals