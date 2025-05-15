Søstrene Grene Sets Sights on 100 UK Stores by 2027

Danish lifestyle brand Søstrene Grene has unveiled ambitious plans to double its UK presence, with a goal of reaching 100 stores nationwide by 2027.

The popular homewares retailer is continuing its rapid expansion with new locations confirmed for Canary Wharf in London, Harrogate in North Yorkshire, and Stirling in Scotland, all set to open this summer. These additions follow the recent launch of its Oxford Circus flagship in March – the brand’s fifth store in the capital.

This UK growth is part of Søstrene Grene’s wider international strategy, which includes the opening of 60 new stores globally in 2025.

Chief Executive Officer and co-owner Mikkel Grene said: “Customers in the UK have responded incredibly positively to the Søstrene Grene concept. We continue to see strong footfall, high levels of engagement, and real appetite for new locations – even in areas where other retailers are pulling back.”

Grene noted that the company’s confidence to expand lies in its ability to enhance and support local high streets.

Founded in 1973, Søstrene Grene now operates more than 330 stores across 17 European countries. The brand is known for its distinctive Scandinavian design, offering a curated range of homewares, furniture, kitchen accessories, and creative hobby items.

“We’re making long-term investments because we believe in the ongoing relevance of physical retail,” Grene added. “Especially when it creates a meaningful customer experience and an emotional connection. We see an opportunity to bring something different to the UK high street at a time when fresh thinking is needed.”

