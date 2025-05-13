Plans for dynamic Midlands commercial hub to be displayed at UKREiiF

Plans to create a dynamic new commercial hub in Warwickshire – as part of a wider regeneration scheme – will be showcased at a major property forum.

Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG), Warwickshire County Council’s arms-length property development company, will show off its vision for Fusiliers Way, located between Leamington Spa and Warwick, at UKREiiF in Leeds later this month.

The Fusiliers Way proposal will be central to WPDG’s promotional activity at UKREiiF, where it will join forces with Warwickshire County Council as one of the authority’s official partners.

The scheme would see the development of 16 units across 43,000 sq ft of commercial space to support SMEs and local businesses.Fifteen of the business units would range from 1,000 sq ft to 3,500 sq ft. The application, which has been submitted to Warwick District Council, also features the footprint for a larger 15,000 sq ft building.

Fusiliers Way aims to deliver high quality, sustainable and energy efficient units, built to BREEAM Very Good and EPC A standards.

Stuart Buckley, Managing Director at WPDG, said: “We’re looking forward to joining our partners at UKREiiF to highlight our recent successes and to showcase what we have coming up.

“After the success of our Sucham Park scheme in Southam we are pressing forward with a pipeline of sites that can provide high-quality space to support SMEs to grow and thrive in Warwickshire.

“We are expecting to start work this summer on our scheme at Fusiliers Way, which is part of a wider masterplan to create a mixed-use community in the area.

“Alongside our successful joint ventures, we are ramping up WPDG-led activity at two residential sites in the region– with two further direct delivery sites set to come through over the coming months.

“This means we are in a great position to meet with potential residential development partners and occupiers for our upcoming commercial schemes – and we hope to do this at UKREiiF.”

If approved, phase one of Fusiliers Way will provide purpose-built space for expanding businesses and start-ups in the area and help to create in the region of 85 jobs.

The second phase would seek to deliver a local centre to support the area’s growing neighbourhood and business community, including a convenience store, children’s day nursery and coffee shop.

WPDG is one of eight organisations across the public and private sectors that Invest Warwickshire, Warwickshire County Council’s inward investment team, will partner at UKREiiF, taking place from May 20 to 22. The partnerships will see each organisation involved in panel discussions Invest Warwickshire is hosting at UKREiiF, the UK’s largest real estate event and conference.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Warwickshire is one of the most dynamic economic locations in the Midlands and the UK. The county is a popular destination for both UK and foreign direct investment, and the area is home to some of the most important commercial property developments such as Coventry & Warwick Giga Park, one of the eight UK Investment Zones, MIRA Technology Park South Site and major town centre opportunities like Transforming Nuneaton, Creative Quarter Leamington Spa and Rugby Town Centre.

“UKREiiF is a great opportunity for us to promote our partner organisation, Warwickshire Property Development Group and the new homes and SME commercial space being developed by them in the county, and Warwickshire County Council’s Property Infrastructure Fund, which can lend up to £10m to bring forward commercial development projects in support of growth and jobs.

“We also look forward to working with a range of partners, including Tritax Big Box, IM Properties and Stoford to promote new development opportunities in the county and local area at the event this year.”

WPDG was formed in 2021 and is delivering projects to realise the value and economic impact of Warwickshire County Council assets for the benefit of residents in Warwickshire.

Its first commercial development, a 42,200 sq ft industrial scheme in Southam, completed last year and is now 100 per cent let.

The Group is also delivering around 2,000 homes through its Develop Warwickshire joint venture with Vistry Group and WCC, and its own direct delivery.

WPDG will be in the West Midlands Pavilion at UKREiiF. To arrange a meeting with WPDG, before, during or after UKREiiF, call the main office on 0192 695 6492, email info@wpdg.co.uk or contact Warwickshire Property Development Group’s LinkedIn page.

