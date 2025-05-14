McPhillips completes state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for Bruderer UK

Award-winning construction specialist McPhillips has successfully delivered a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for press manufacturer Bruderer UK.

The 10,000 square metre bespoke factory and showroom at Hortonwood in Telford was completed on schedule and serves as the company’s new world class ‘competence centre’, replacing its former base in Luton.

The facility enables the manufacturing leader to offer live demonstrations of new presses, certified pre-owned machines and fully integrated turnkey solutions.

McPhillips, which is also based in Telford, led the construction project as the main contractor, working in collaboration with local partners including Cyril Orchard Group for project management and Design & Planning Associates from Oswestry for architectural design.

The new facility has been designed to showcase Bruderer’s advanced high-speed presses while supporting its workforce expansion to 14 employees.

For the first time in 57 years of operating in the UK, the company has a purpose-built location to give customers a first-hand insight into its latest technology, as it looks to drive innovation in the production of pressed parts and components for the critical automotive, aerospace, construction, electronics, EV, food, medical and renewables sectors.

Paul Inions, managing director of McPhillips said: “We’re pleased to have built this fantastic facility for Bruderer right here in Telford.

“As a local firm ourselves, it’s great to see such significant investment in our area. Working alongside other Shropshire businesses on this project shows just what our region can deliver – world-class facilities that support manufacturing jobs and growth.”

Adrian Haller, managing director of Bruderer UK, commented: “This isn’t just an investment in our business, it’s an investment in UK manufacturing. We want to show companies that we are here for the long haul, and we are serious about supporting our wide array of domestic clients for another five decades.

“Being able to build a factory from scratch is a fantastic opportunity. We’ve brought together the best engineering minds and the latest technology to create what we believe is a true centre of excellence for presses and associated products.”



This project continues McPhillips’ track record of delivering high-quality facilities across the Shropshire region.



In the last five years, the company has delivered more than 140 projects as principal contractor with a value of £300million.

