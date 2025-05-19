Praxis Returns to Retail with Landmark Glasgow Shopping Centre Acquisition

Praxis Group has made a significant move back into the retail sector with the acquisition of St Enoch Shopping Centre in Glasgow. The landmark 12-acre scheme, located at the junction of Buchanan Street and Argyle Street, spans more than 800,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space.

Anchored by a strong tenant line-up including Tesco, WHSmith, Next, JD Sports, HMV, Boots, and Superdry, the centre also benefits from 900 car parking spaces, making it one of the city’s key shopping destinations.

This purchase marks Praxis Group’s first major direct investment into the retail market in eight years. The acquisition was made from a consortium of lenders including M&G and Morgan Stanley.

James Hewitt, chief operating officer at Praxis, commented: “The purchase of the St Enoch Centre is our first significant balance sheet investment into the retail sector in eight years. We are acquiring the asset against a backdrop of an improving tenant mix, footfall growth and increasing average basket spend throughout the scheme. Praxis has waited patiently to re-enter a sector where we have a market leading track record and we are now seeking to invest at scale into a number of discrete opportunities.”

Property consultancy GCW acted as adviser to Praxis Group on the acquisition.

