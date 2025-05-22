Tk Maxx Maps Out Ambitious London Expansion with Dozens of Target Locations

Tk Maxx has unveiled a detailed wishlist of prime retail spots as it prepares for a significant expansion across London.

The fashion and homeware retailer, which currently operates around 350 stores across the UK, is on the hunt for new premises ranging from 10,000 to 30,000 square feet. It is open to trading across two floors and is seeking 10-year lease agreements for its new London outlets.

Within Central London, the retailer is targeting key high-footfall locations including the West End, Canary Wharf, King’s Cross, and Regent Street. Additional sought-after areas include Marylebone, Spitalfields, Borough, and Vauxhall, among others.

Tk Maxx has also outlined a broad range of potential sites across Greater London. These include areas such as Croydon, Chiswick, Crouch End, Finsbury Park, and Crystal Palace, as well as suburban hubs like Upminster, Walton-on-Thames, and Banstead.

Property firms Brasier Freeth and KLM Real Estate have been instructed to identify and secure suitable units across the capital.

The expansion marks a bold move by the retailer to strengthen its London presence and tap into the capital’s diverse consumer base, as demand for value-led fashion and homeware continues to grow.

