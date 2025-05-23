Revolutionising heritage building management: sustainability and resilience

Earlier last week, the workplace and facilities management (WFM) community celebrated World FM Day and its theme of “Resilience in action: thriving in a world of change”. While professional resilience and organisational resilience are integral for the WFM sector to do its best work, IWFM’s Strategic Leaders Forum (SLF), Sustainability Special Interest Group (SIG) and Rising FMs explored the theme’s practicalities during an in-person and online event.

At London’s Guildhall, the groups and attendees delved into the crucial role of resilience in ensuring the endurance and prosperity of heritage buildings. As WFM professionals pursue net zero, maximise the efficiency of buildings and respect historic architecture, what were the key takeaways shared?

Heritage challenges: retrofitting historic buildings requires balancing preservation with modernisation, often facing structural limitations and strict regulations. Open communication with heritage authorities about the benefits of eco-friendly upgrades is critical, as is minimising disruption during upgrades through phased implementation and effective stakeholder coordination.

Strategic sustainability: tailored climate action strategies, focused on decarbonisation through smart controls, insulation and renewable energy, are essential. Data-driven decisions, continuous monitoring and workforce training are also key to embedding positive sustainability practices.

Climate resilience: With rising temperatures and increased extreme weather events, proactive adaptation is key.This entails risk assessments, early monitoring and climate-conscious design (like green roofs and shading). For heritage sites, vulnerability audits, stakeholder engagement and staff training in sustainable practices ensure the integrity of historic buildings in a warming climate.

Additionally, the Skyline Skills Hub was highlighted, connecting the future of historic buildings to the insight and capabilities of today’s WFM professionals. Click here to access the event recording and click here to access the slides. Remember, IWFM hosts a suite of learning resources for professionals looking to achieve sustainability success.

