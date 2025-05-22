Quilter Renews Sodexo Partnership in Major Workplace Services Extension

Wealth management firm Quilter has extended its partnership with Sodexo for a further three years, reaffirming its commitment to delivering high-quality workplace experiences across its UK offices.

Sodexo has been providing integrated food and facilities management services to Quilter since 2020, covering 18 sites across the UK and Ireland. Prior to this partnership, Quilter worked with multiple service providers, but the collaboration with Sodexo has brought a streamlined, consistent approach to workplace operations.

As part of the renewed contract, Sodexo will continue to provide a comprehensive range of services including food, hospitality, technical support, and soft facilities management. Its workplace dining concepts, Modern Recipe and Kitchen Works, will remain central to fostering a positive and engaging work environment, offering healthy, sustainable food options that encourage employees to relax and connect away from their desks.

Both companies share a strong focus on sustainability. Sodexo’s services fall within Quilter’s Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, and the two organisations will continue to work together to support Quilter’s journey towards net zero. Sodexo’s Waste Watch food waste reduction programme is already in place at sites where food services are delivered.

A key innovation in the new agreement is the rollout of Sodexo’s agile mobile engineering service. This self-delivered solution, overseen by Sodexo’s digital intelligence hub in Salford, will handle planned and reactive maintenance across core areas such as electrical systems, HVAC, building fabric, and water management. The technology-driven system is designed to anticipate and resolve maintenance issues before they escalate, minimising disruption and reducing costs.

Lynsey O’Keefe, CEO of Corporate Services at Sodexo UK & Ireland, commented: “Over the last five years we have worked closely with Quilter to seamlessly integrate and deliver optimised food and FM services, successfully elevating the employee experience at its offices across the country. We are excited about this next step in our partnership and look forward to driving innovation, enhancing sustainability, and enabling Quilter to focus on its core business.”

Maxine Hulme, Operations Director at Quilter, added: “Sodexo has made some notable improvements to our workspaces over the last five years, including some remarkable initiatives in hospitality and fine dining. We look forward to continuing our partnership over the next three years.”

The extension signals continued evolution in workplace management, with both companies committed to creating sustainable, engaging, and future-ready office environments.

