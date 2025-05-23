Sephora Kicks Off 2025 with Flagship Launch at Liverpool ONE

Beauty giant Sephora has opened its first UK store of 2025 at Liverpool ONE, marking the brand’s eighth location across the country.

The 6,727 sq ft store brings Sephora’s signature range of beauty and self-care products to the heart of the popular retail destination, joining a strong line-up of existing UK locations including Westfield London, Trafford Centre in Manchester, and Birmingham Bullring.

Liverpool ONE’s new addition is the first in a string of upcoming launches for Sephora, with further stores planned for Meadowhall in Sheffield, Manchester Arndale, and St David’s in Cardiff later this year.

Rob Deacon, director of asset management at Liverpool ONE – Landsec, commented: “The hugely anticipated Sephora UK store is the latest in a series of milestone launches here at Liverpool ONE as we reach the halfway point of the busiest year of openings since the destination launched in 2008.

“This flagship 6,727 sq ft space is the epitome of what Liverpool ONE is known for — a UK hotspot for best-in-class brands and standout experiences. We’re delighted to welcome Sephora, a global beauty powerhouse, adding even more reasons for shoppers to visit.”

The launch coincides with a wider retail uplift at Liverpool ONE, including the opening of TFG London’s multi-brand flagship on South John Street, featuring products from Hobbs, Phase Eight, Whistles, and Inside Story.

Sephora’s continued UK expansion underscores growing demand for experiential retail and premium beauty offerings, with Liverpool ONE proving to be a strategic and high-profile step in the brand’s rollout.

