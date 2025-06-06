Qflow Wins King’s Award for Innovation, Recognised as a Leader in Construction Tech

Qflow (Qualis Flow) – the award-winning construction technology company whose instant on-site data capture delivers transformative industry insight – has been honoured with the King’s Award for Innovation, the UK’s most prestigious recognition for pioneering excellence in business.

Founded in 2018 to solve one of construction’s most pressing blind spots; real-time visibility into materials and waste on live projects, Qflow has grown into a critical data platform now deployed on £15 billion of construction value across the UK and US, including major infrastructure projects such as HS2. The platform has quickly become essential to some of the world’s largest contractors, delivering a new level of accuracy, compliance, and operational efficiency across project portfolios.

“Winning the King’s Award for Enterprise is an incredible honour. The construction industry has a critical role in shaping a sustainable future, and it’s great for this award to recognise that. Construction is one of the oldest and most foundational industries in the world, and it must now become one of the most progressive. At Qflow, we are proud to be driving that transformation by equipping project teams with the tools they need to make more sustainable, data-led decisions every day. This award is a powerful reminder that sustainable change is not only possible, but profitable — and we’re just getting started.”

Brittany Harris, CEO, Qflow.

Qflow’s innovation lies in its ability to automate data capture and analysis directly from the construction site. With just a quick photo from a mobile phone, the platform digitises and verifies critical information on materials and waste, providing real-time insights into their quality, cost and carbon footprint that help teams make faster, smarter decisions. This tracking and unprecedented visibility provided has helped project teams avoid over ¼ million tonnes in embodied carbon emissions and 100,000 tonnes of waste.

The historically complex, time-consuming tasks of capturing, digitising, auditing and analysing thousands of delivery slips have been simplified into a simple, transparent workflow. By giving teams instant access to accurate site data, Qflow helps prevent costly rework, delays and potentially life-threatening mistakes.

Qflow customers have reported savings of over £220,000 per project per year, through avoided fines, rework, time spent chasing records and by removing waste, both material and process, from their operations.

The platform supports all types of construction projects from residential developments and commercial high-rises to major infrastructure works and data centres for clients like Vinci, Bouygues, Berkeley Homes, Morgan Sindall and Galliford Try, to name a few.

“It’s humbling to be recognised for this award. This industry is one which is close to our hearts, and we’ve only scratched the surface in terms of the level of positive impact we want to see in the built environment. I’d like to use the opportunity to thank our customers, the organisations we work with and the team who are delivering this vision. Without this collaboration, none of this impact could be delivered, and there’s a lot more to come.”

Jade Cohen, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer

Building on this strong track record in the UK, Qflow are now making waves in the US with customers like Suffolk Construction and Graycor already on board.

The announcement of the King’s Award comes as Qflow reaches a major milestone in its journey — the platform has now helped the construction industry avoid over a quarter of a million tonnes of CO₂e.

This prestigious recognition highlights the level of excellence within Qflow, solidifying its position as an industry leader. As the company continues to grow and expand into new markets, this award opens exciting new opportunities, further fuelling its future success and solidifying its reputation in the global construction technology space.

