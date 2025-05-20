Winvic onsite to deliver major 544-bed PBSA scheme in Coventry for Gilltown

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and construction of private and public sector works and civil engineering projects has announced its appointment to deliver a new 544-bed Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) scheme on Westwood Way in Coventry, for new client Gilltown.

Located a mile from the University of Warwick campus, Progress House involves the demolition of an existing office building to make way for six-storeys of contemporary student accommodation. The scheme will include a 4,000 sq ft ground floor commercial unit to serve both students and the local community.

Positioned on Westwood Business Park, Progress House will add to the existing student accommodation provision within the park and will be a much-needed addition to the student village community – as demand for accommodation remains high.

The development will include premium amenities comprising a gym, fitness studio, cinema, dinner party room, games lounge, study rooms and garden lounge, alongside en-suite bedrooms designed to provide high-quality living standards. An external sports area and petanque court will also feature.

With sustainability at the forefront of Winvic’s operations, Progress House will be targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating and a WiredScore Platinum certification.

Working in partnership with Gilltown and Coventry City Council, Winvic will deliver social value through the scheme, creating a positive impact for the local community. This will include creating opportunities for local employment, training, apprenticeships and work experience, while also supporting the local economy by maximising opportunities for SMEs and social enterprises such as Nuneaton Signs. The project will leave a meaningful and lasting legacy in Coventry by supporting community organisations and promoting green and sustainable practices.

The development is set for completion in Summer 2027, ready to welcome students for the 2027/28 academic year.

Mark Jones, Managing Director for Multi-room at Winvic, said: “Coventry has a significant and vibrant student community at Westwood Business Park, with students choosing it for its location and social and academic facilities. Progress House will sit at the heart of this community, giving students a high-spec, sustainable and well-connected place to call home.

“We are pleased to be working in partnership with Gilltown to deliver high-quality accommodation and create a positive legacy in this student community. Seeing the creation of the social value element of this scheme come to life as well as the new facility itself is something all parties are looking forward to. It’s a reflection of the Winvic Way ethos and our commitment to Doing It Right across all of our operations.”

James Gillespie at Gilltown, said: “We are pleased to see work commence on this, our latest exciting PBSA development. Westwood Business Park is an ideal location for student housing and we are delighted to collaborate with Winvic Construction whose expertise and dedication to quality make them an ideal construction partner.”

Winvic Construction specialises in the design and delivery of multi-sector construction and civil engineering projects and has delivered 12,000 beds since 2009 within its Multi-room sector, spanning Build-to-Rent, student accommodation, and bespoke hotel schemes.

